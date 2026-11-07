Best College GameDay Signs from Week 10: Miami-Notre Dame Edition

ESPN and College GameDay hit the road again this weekend in anticipation of an active Week 10 college football slate.

The network’s flagship pregame show pitched its tent at Notre Dame, which could end up hosting the most important game of the week against No. 1 Miami.

Win, and the Fighting Irish are on the right side of the College Football Playoff. Lose, and they could be out for good.

Best College GameDay Signs from Week 10

The Father, The Son and The Fighting Irish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/wg77zDFypC — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2026

This might be the most charming sign of the bunch. Taking a photo of the Pope dissing Miami and turning it into a Notre Dame hype piece is equal parts wholesome and absurd in the best possible way.

“Roy Kent Says F@*! M!&M$”

He's here, he's there, he hates Miami everywhere 🎶 pic.twitter.com/kvwcJrBB3M — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2026

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis was on hand as College GameDay’s guest picker, so it was inevitable we would see a sign from the show somewhere on campus.

“Rudy Would’ve Gotten Into Miami on His First Try”

Taking the most beloved underdog story in Notre Dame lore and flipping it into a jab about admissions standards is both clever and completely on-brand for College GameDay.

Miami's wanted level in South Bend: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/BoFPWLX0jy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2026

Now, come on. Miami is known for a little more than that. But with Grand Theft Auto VI coming out later this month, some plucky Notre Dame fans made that connection.

What does that even mean? Who knows, but it was inevitable that Michael Irvin, a former Hurricane star who is always a fixture on their sideline, would be referenced whenever Miami is playing somewhere.

Now, that's a little unfair...

Bragging about schedule quality might be something Notre Dame fans want to avoid. Technically, the Hurricanes have the No. 1 ranked strength of record, a metric the Fighting Irish sit 13th nationally by comparison, according to ESPN’s power index.

Still, a win over the No. 1 team would definitely help Notre Dame in that department.

It's been a while for the Irish

Hey, at least Miami’s won a natty in this century.

The last time we saw the Fighting Irish lift the trophy as college football’s national champion was 1988. When its current head coach was two years old.