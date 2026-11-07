Where is College GameDay: How to Watch ESPN Kick Off College Football in Week 10

Where is College GameDay this week? For the first time in the 2026 season, ESPN’s flagship pregame college football extravaganza will set up shop under the watchful eyes of Touchdown Jesus as Week 10 action kicks off today.

A pair of top-five ranked College Football Playoff contenders square off under the lights on Saturday night, both needing to give the selection committee something to work with. But one of these teams definitely needs it more than the other right now.

Top-Five Showdown with Playoff Consequences

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The good news for Notre Dame? The last three teams to host College GameDay won their respective games when the show was on campus.

Does that have anything to do with what happens on the field? Well, no. But the Fighting Irish need anything they can get, sitting already with one consequential loss to BYU on the books and not exactly hitting it out of the park when it comes to schedule quality.

Playing a behemoth like Miami is a perfect solution to that problem. The No. 1 ranked team in college football presents an ideal obstacle to prove you belong among the best. Now Marcus Freeman’s team just needs to win the game.

Because if not, more than one voice in the room will make what might be a convincing case that the Irish don’t belong in the field.

What's On For College Football in Week 10

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BYU at Utah. Maybe the most consequential Holy War game ever, with the winner taking a giant leap towards the Big 12 title and playoff consideration. 12 p.m. on ABC

Texas at Missouri. Ranked SEC hopefuls look to get a leg up in a crowded conference race, and each in danger of falling to 3-3 in league play. 12 p.m. on ESPN

Alabama at LSU. Whoever wins this one could have a decisive case they belong in the College Football Playoff. Whoever loses, doesn’t. 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Oregon at Ohio State. This was meant to be a clash of titans, but the Ducks are 5-3 and the Bucks just flopped at USC with a new quarterback. 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Kentucky at Tennessee. Suddenly, this old rivalry is loaded with playoff implications as the Wildcats sit in first place in the SEC. 6:15 p.m. on ESPN

Georgia at Ole Miss. The Bulldogs might be college football’s most well-rounded team, and the Rebels can’t afford a third loss. 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Where Has College GameDay Been So Far?

Host teams in bold

Week 9: Indiana def. Minnesota, 23-16

Week 8: Utah def. Houston, 21-13

Week 7: BYU def. Notre Dame, 28-24

Week 6: Georgia def. Alabama, 20-17

Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14

Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17

Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24

Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23

Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10

Schools With Most College GameDay Appearances

Ohio State: 71

Alabama: 65

Georgia: 44

Notre Dame: 43

Oklahoma: 43

Florida: 43

Michigan: 42

LSU: 38

Florida State: 36

Oregon: 36

Clemson: 31

Texas: 30

How to Watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Nov. 7

Where: Notre Dame

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network