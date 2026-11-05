ESPN Announces Surprise Guest Picker for College GameDay This Week

ESPN has revealed who will join the College GameDay desk to help lock in their Saturday Selections ahead of this weekend’s biggest college football action.

Ted Lasso star and award-winning actor Jason Sudeikis will be on hand to reveal his picks for a loaded slate of Week 10 games, ESPN has announced.

The biggest game on that schedule? That will be where College GameDay sets up shop this week , as Notre Dame hosts No. 1 Miami in a game with massive implications.

Jason Sudeikis joins College GameDay

“Big in my family growing up. My folks are from Chicago. My mom is from the South Side. Her father, my grandfather, was a graduate from Notre Dame,” Sudeikis said.

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JOINING US NOW JASON SUDEIKIS 👏#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/BePUhuqEPw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2026

“I have another uncle, my Uncle Jim, he’s a graduate from Notre Dame in 1975. My uncle George, the actor George Wendt, you know him on Cheers, he went to Notre Dame, dropped out after his junior year because he skipped all his finals.

“This is the way it all went down. Then I went to the basketball camp there in the sixth grade. So it went further and further down. So this is the pinnacle of my Notre Dame.”

Notre Dame hosts Miami in massive game

Placement in the College Football Playoff will be paramount in this matchup.

Miami remains the No. 1 team in college football, both according to the AP pollsters and members of the playoff selection committee.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, has one loss on the books against ranked BYU, which was the only game that stood out in an otherwise mediocre quality schedule.

That put the Irish down at No. 11 in the first playoff rankings, sending a clear message that the selectors are yet to be fully impressed with what they’ve done on the field.

Beating the top ranked team can change all that. And it just became a lot more realistic after news broke that Hurricanes star wide receiver Malachi Toney was injured recently.

Toney sustained a high ankle sprain in practice this week, carving a massive hole in a talented Miami offense that gives the Notre Dame defense a giant break.