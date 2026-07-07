Brendan Sorsby Controversy Followed by Bold Big 12 Title Prediction

The Brendan Sorsby saga dominated Big 12 headlines for weeks, creating friction between the conference office and Texas Tech that spilled over into boardroom disputes and legal threats. It was the kind of mess that made every other storyline in the league feel like an afterthought. That's just not fair to all the talented student-athletes across the conference's 16 programs.

But the Big 12 is far more than one quarterback's controversy.

Matthew Glenesk and a USA Today Network poll of writers covering Big 12 programs produced a full slate of preseason predictions ahead of Big 12 media days in Irving, Texas, and the results paint a picture of a conference with legitimate depth and a clear favorite.

Texas Tech picked to win Big 12 without Sorsby

Even after losing Sorsby, the Red Raiders landed at No. 1 in the predicted order of finish. That's not a sympathy vote. Texas Tech placed nine players on the preseason All-Big 12 team, including six on defense alone, a number that no other program in the conference came close to matching.

Linebacker Ben Roberts earned preseason Defensive Player of the Year honors in a tight vote over two of his own teammates. Roberts was a third team All-Big 12 selection last season before turning in a dominant Big 12 Championship game performance with two interceptions and five tackles, earning most outstanding player recognition.

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Ben Roberts should have a standout 2026 after compiling 279 tackles over his last three seasons. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman AJ Holmes Jr., ranked No. 23 on my list of the most important players in college football, and cornerback Brice Pollock both received votes for the same award, as did linebacker Austin Romaine. That kind of concentration of defensive talent is rare, let alone within a single unit.

Tight end Terrance Carter Jr. was a unanimous All-Big 12 pick, and kicker Stone Harrington and return specialist J'Koby Williams earned spots on the specialists list. Texas Tech's roster depth extends well beyond the defense, which is exactly why the Sorsby departure didn't tank the program's outlook.

BYU came in at No. 2, followed by Utah, Houston and Arizona to round out the top five. TCU, Kansas State, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Baylor filled spots six through 10. UCF, Kansas, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Colorado and Iowa State completed the predicted order.

Drew Mestemaker's case as Big 12 Newcomer of the Year

The most intriguing individual prediction might be at the newcomer spot. Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker earned preseason Newcomer of the Year after a remarkable rise from high school backup to the nation's leading passer as a freshman at North Texas.

Mestemaker threw for 4,379 yards last season and won American Conference Player of the Year before following head coach Eric Morris to Stillwater.

That production should translate quickly. Morris runs the same Air Raid system at Oklahoma State that fueled Mestemaker's breakout, and the Cowboys added running back Caleb Hawkins, who also received newcomer votes and earned a preseason All-Big 12 nod.

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker is poised for a huge season in 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the offensive side of the ball, BYU running back LJ Martin was the unanimous selection at his position and took home preseason Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for a conference-best 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 36 catches for 255 yards.

Head coach Kalani Sitake's decision to turn down Penn State and stay in Provo kept the Cougars' core intact around Martin and quarterback Bear Bachmeier.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita earned the All-Big 12 nod, while Houston wide receiver Amare Thomas was a unanimous pick, alongside Arizona State's Omarion Miller and Oklahoma State's Wyatt Young.