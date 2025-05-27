Big 12 Responds to SEC's Greg Sankey Viral Remarks: No Press Release Issued
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey seemed to fire a shot at the ACC and Big 12 for what he perceived were patronizing comments directed at him by those two conferences.
Sankey accused the leagues of “coordinating press releases” in response to recent changes to the College Football Playoff, but at least one of those leagues deny doing any such thing.
“There was no press release from the Big 12 ─ let alone a coordinated one with the ACC ─ regarding straight seeding,” Big 12 vice president of communications Clark Williams said in an X post on Monday.
Williams’ response follows pointed remarks made by Sankey ahead of the annual SEC spring meetings, where he spoke at length about College Football Playoff expansion and the adoption of a straight seeding model starting this year.
“I don’t need lectures from others about the good of the game... or coordinating press releases about the good of the game,” Sankey said.
He added: “You can issue your press statement, but I’m actually looking for ideas to move us forward.”
That idea to move us forward includes a plan to expand the College Football Playoff to a larger, 16-team format perhaps as soon as the 2026 season.
But that new playoff would hand out places on a very unequal basis.
The proposed expansion includes a reported plan to award the SEC and Big Ten four automatic qualifiers each, and just two each to the ACC and Big 12.
That plan has naturally resulted in some enmity from the conferences getting the short end of the stick and some public repudiation from some ACC football coaches.
But with the extra power the SEC and Big Ten have been given to redesign the College Football Playoff, it’ll be hard to mount any real opposition to whatever plans they have.
