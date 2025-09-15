Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 4 games
The week opens Friday with Iowa at Rutgers on FOX.
The Big Ten and its broadcast partners have finalized kickoff times and TV designations for Week 4, headlined by CBS's 3:30 p.m. showcase of No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska and a late-night FOX tilt between Michigan State and No. 25 USC. The week opens Friday with Iowa at Rutgers on FOX. All times below are Eastern and subject to change.
Friday, Sept. 19 (Week 4)
- Iowa at Rutgers — 8:00 p.m., FOX
Saturday, Sept. 20 (Week 4)
- Maryland at Wisconsin — 12:00 p.m., NBC/Peacock
- Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon — 3:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
- No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
- Purdue at No. 24 Notre Dame — 3:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
- No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
- Washington at Washington State — 7:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
- Michigan State at No. 25 USC — 11:00 p.m., FOX
Off this week: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State and UCLA.
Published