Big Ten coach fires back at SEC football star who trashed the conference
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia took a big shot across the bow at the Big Ten after joking that he wants to “play for the best” in the SEC, and saying that he would never consider playing in the other conference.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema heard that talk, and he didn’t care for it.
“He’s regurgitating what’s been said to him, probably, I think,” Bielema claimed.
“Listen, the Big Ten, I grew up in this league. Played in this league. Was very successful at Wisconsin. My first bowl game, we beat an SEC team that I actually ended up working for later.
“I think on any given Saturday, anybody can beat anybody. That’s what would play out in a bowl game, right?”
The little rivalry between the Big Ten and SEC has intensified in recent years after the two leagues emerged as college football’s most consequential following some historic realignment.
And the temperature was turned up again after the Big Ten ended the SEC’s historic run of dominance by winning two straight national championships, Michigan in 2023 and Ohio State in 2024.
Last season saw the SEC get three teams in the expanded College Football Playoff while the Big Ten had four entries, showcased by the Buckeyes beating two SEC teams en route to the title, and even Indiana made the field after a surprise 11-1 run.
That’s proof enough for Bielema that the Big Ten can play on the national stage.
“It’s just kind of one of those moments where, I think the last three years, the evolution of college football with the portal and the NIL has created a level playing field that’s never been seen before,” he said.
“I think it’s trending more that way than going back the other way. A lot of people want to live in the past and stay by the rules of the past. I just don’t see that as part of the future.”
