Big Ten Faces Potential Punishment Decision After Controversial Bryce Underwood Incident

The Big Ten could face a discipline decision after Minnesota edge rusher Anthony Smith laid out Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood on a first-quarter pass play that drew no flag Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

With 3:32 left in the first quarter and Michigan at midfield, Underwood threw incomplete toward receiver Andrew Marsh as Smith reached him. The play-by-play lists Smith with a quarterback hurry and shows no penalty on the play.

FOX posted the clip on its college football account with the caption "Bryce Underwood was just LAID OUT." The 100th Little Brown Jug game kicked off at noon ET, with both teams entering 3-1.

What happened on the Underwood hit?

Bryce Underwood was just LAID OUT 💥 pic.twitter.com/gQE38VANyP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 3, 2026

Michigan ran the play from a no-huddle shotgun set on 1st-and-10 at the 50-yard line. Underwood threw a short pass to his right for Marsh, and the ball fell incomplete near the Minnesota 42.

A frame from the clip shows Smith closing on the Michigan sophomore as he winds up to throw.

The Gophers edge rusher is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound fifth-year player from Shippensburg, Pa. He entered 2026 as the Big Ten's preseason Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 12.5 sacks in 2025.

The hit looked clean but official review may determine the contact was illegal.

Big Ten postgame review and discipline

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith (0) celebrates after defeating the New Mexico Lobos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Officials didn't throw a flag, so the hit never made it to the replay review that every targeting call gets during a game. That leaves the Big Ten office and Minnesota as the two places any punishment could come from.

College football's 2026 rule changes include a postgame video review option. Under an experimental rule this season, a player's first targeting foul brings an ejection with no carryover into the next game. After a second or later targeting foul, a conference can ask the national coordinator of football officials to run a video review.

The Big Ten has also issued its own suspensions under its Sportsmanship Policy. The league once suspended Northwestern defensive lineman C.J. Robbins for one game and publicly reprimanded him for punching a player during a loss to Northern Illinois.

One week ago, USC linebacker Desman Stephens II hit Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Ducks passer slid at the end of an 11-yard run during Oregon's 41-27 win at USC.

Moore suffered a concussion. Officials called Stephens for targeting and ejected him, and USC suspended him for one game the next day.