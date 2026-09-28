Kirk Herbstreit Takes Firm Stance on Controversial Dante Moore Incident

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit is defending USC linebacker Desman Stephens II after the tackle that gave Oregon quarterback Dante Moore a concussion, putting the College GameDay voice at odds with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his players.

Herbstreit spoke about the play on his Nonstop podcast with fellow ESPN analyst and former Ohio State teammate Joey Galloway. He said he "didn't have any problem at all with [the tackle]." Stephens was ejected for targeting and later suspended one game by USC.

Kirk Herbstreit defends Desman Stephens tackle

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is hit after sliding by USC linebacker Desman Stephens II | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore was sliding at the end of an 11-yard run to the USC 12 in the second quarter of Oregon's 41-27 win at USC on Saturday. Stephens hit him in the head and chest with his shoulder. The Oregon quarterback left the field on a stretcher and went to a hospital by ambulance.

Herbstreit said fans jump to one conclusion on plays like this. "Anytime a player struggles like that, it's always difficult to see, and automatically we assume dirty hit," he said.

Then he described the play from the defender's point of view. "If I'm a safety or a linebacker and I see a quarterback with the athletic ability and dual-threat ability of a Dante Moore, I see him taking off and I'm coming up 100 miles an hour," Herbstreit said. "I can't be thinking, 'Oh gosh, I better be careful because I don't want to get a penalty.'"

"I'm airborne now. He's still running. I'm going to tackle him, and at the last second he slides down. Now what was going to be his shin is his face mask," he added.

Why did Herbstreit defend the hit?

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning (left) shakes hands with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herbstreit pointed to the fake slide by former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett as a reason defenders keep going. "It's almost impossible to ask a defender not to finish that play," he said. "But the quarterback's sliding down, and it's a bad situation."

Still, the former Ohio State quarterback didn't excuse what came next. Stephens celebrated while Moore was on the ground, and Oregon players confronted him. "The defensive player's reaction after the play was [a bad look], and I think he even came out and apologized," Herbstreit said. "But I didn't look at that as [a dirty hit]."

He also said he wouldn't teach the play any other way. "If I'm coaching a safety that's coming up to make that play, I don't know what I'm telling him differently than what that guy did," Herbstreit said.

Dante Moore injury update for Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning called the hit "a disgusting play" after the game. On Sunday, he said Moore suffered a concussion, but "his MRI and CT scans came back clean, and he did not suffer any additional injuries."

Herbstreit shared the same relief. "I felt awful for Dante Moore. I was terrified for Dante Moore, and I'm glad that the images and everything came back," he said.

USC suspended Stephens for the hit and his celebration, so he'll miss the Trojans' home game against Washington. In a statement, Stephens said, "I am deeply sorry to Dante, his family and everyone who saw my reaction."

Oregon backup quarterback Dylan Raiola went 19 of 25 for 289 yards and two touchdowns in relief. Moore has no set timetable as he goes through concussion protocol, and his status for Oregon's next game against UCLA on Oct. 10 is in doubt.