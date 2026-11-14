Brian Kelly Makes Move Toward Coaching Return With Power 4 Job Interview

Former LSU and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s push to return to college football moved past radio chatter and into a formal step, as he recently interviewed for Maryland’s vacant Big Ten head coaching job.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported Saturday that Kelly is emerging as a top name in the search to replace former head coach Mike Locksley. Kelly hasn’t coached since LSU fired him last fall and has spent this season as a CBS analyst and weekly SiriusXM co-host.

Why does Maryland appeal to Kelly?

Maryland Terrapins mascot Testudo performs during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly sized up the Maryland opening during an Oct. 27 appearance with Danny Kanell on College Sports on SiriusXM, pointing to the Big Ten’s pull and the Terrapins’ access to talent in the Washington, D.C., region.

“From a conference standpoint, the Big Ten obviously has proved itself to have that kind of appeal, right?” Kelly said. “With Maryland, it is a fertile recruiting area. There’s no doubt that that DMV area is a really good recruiting area. I think they’ve done great things in terms of upgrading facilities.”

Kelly has also voiced interest in Florida State. Two days after the Seminoles fired Mike Norvell, he told SiriusXM listeners, “When you’re talking to an unemployed football coach, every job’s a great job, you know? But Florida State, look, I’ve got a great history with Florida State, great games.”

Maryland fits a different part of his wish list. Kelly has said he’d prefer a landing spot where he can develop a program over time rather than face title expectations right away, and nobody in College Park expects a Big Ten championship in Year 1.

Brian Kelly’s résumé and LSU exit

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly enters Notre Dame Stadium | USA TODAY Sports

Kelly owns 297 career wins, including two Division II national titles at Grand Valley State. He spent 12 seasons at Notre Dame before leaving for Baton Rouge ahead of the 2022 season.

LSU fired him with a 34-14 record that included 10-win seasons in 2022 and 2023, and the school owes him a $54 million buyout. That cushion lets him be selective, and he’s said as much.

“I’m in a very good position that I don’t have to coach again unless it’s the right coaching position, but I want to coach,” Kelly said.

Where Maryland’s coaching search stands

Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley reacts in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maryland fired Locksley on Oct. 21, four days after a 37-30 loss to Rutgers dropped the Terrapins to 2-5 and 0-4 in Big Ten play. The school owes him nearly $10 million.

Interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim lost 20-17 to Illinois in his debut. The following week, a 34-29 win at Purdue ended a 13-game Big Ten losing streak.

Nakos’ early hot board also listed former UCLA coach Chip Kelly and UNLV head coach Dan Mullen. Former Michigan interim coach Biff Poggi has told The Baltimore Sun he wants the job.

Maryland (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) hosts Wisconsin on Saturday while the search continues.