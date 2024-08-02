Big Ten debuts new 'Maps' ad after football expansion
A decade ago, when the Big Ten expanded to include the East Coast, the conference revealed a commercial showing its larger presence. Now, after adding four West Coast schools in another historic expansion, that ad has been updated to show the B1G dominating coast to coast.
The conference revealed an updated version of its "Maps" commercial, including the Seattle Space Needle and several Los Angeles landmarks before moving east and landing in the New York area.
The Big Ten was a major player in the football conference realignment that took place last offseason and has become official in the weeks ahead of the 2024 season.
And it played a huge role in the ultimate dissection of the Pac-12, taking on USC and UCLA from the coveted Los Angeles media market, and then added Pacific Northwest schools Oregon and Washington.
