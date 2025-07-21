Big Ten chief appeals to NCAA to stop going after Michigan over sign stealing
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti sent a letter to the NCAA Committee on Infractions, arguing the Michigan football program should not be punished any further as a result of the NCAA’s sign-stealing investigation into the team, according to ESPN’s Dan Wetzel.
In the letter, Petitti argued that the Big Ten already took enough action against Michigan after conducting its own investigation into the scheme allegedly orchestrated by former Wolverines football staffer Connor Stalions.
Michigan is accused of committing 11 rule violations, including six Level 1 violations, which are the most serious.
However convincing Petitti’s letter may or may not be to the NCAA, it likely won’t be considered by the body, which doesn’t have to take the Big Ten commissioner’s opinion into account at all before making its final ruling.
A ruling on Michigan’s sign-stealing claims is expected later this summer, including further potential punishment for head coach Sherrone Moore.
The team suspended Moore for two games of the 2025 football season earlier this year after receiving the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations, reportedly over the coach allegedly deleting 52 text messages with Stalions.
Other possible NCAA penalties potentially facing the Michigan football program include recruiting restrictions, fines, and in the most extreme case, a postseason ban.
That last option seems the most unlikely, given the NCAA’s reluctance in recent years to pursue a policy that severe, and after Michigan’s athletic director suggested that he didn’t believe a ban was likely after his own conversations with NCAA insiders.
And NCAA chief Charlie Baker himself said that he thought Michigan’s national title was legit, likely putting to bed any concerns that the school’s championship would be rescinded.
Sign stealing is not itself a violation of NCAA rules, but bylaw 11.6.1 prohibits “off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents” in the same season.
Stalions is alleged to have purchased tickets for dozens of Big Ten games and paid third parties to attend and film opponents’ sidelines to pick up their football signals.
--