Michigan football to suspend head coach Sherrone Moore: report
Michigan is expected to suspend head football coach Sherrone Moore for two games this season for his role in the Connor Stalions sign-stealing controversy, according to ESPN.
The suspension dates back to the claim that Moore deleted a text thread of 52 messages with Stalions that allegedly happened the day reports emerged that Stalions had concocted a scheme to steal football signals from Michigan’s future opponents, in violation of NCAA rules.
Notably, the suspension won’t start at the beginning of the 2025 football season. Instead, the Wolverines will go without Moore in Week 3 and Week 4, for games against Central Michigan and Nebraska.
That will allow Moore to be on the sideline as Michigan plays against New Mexico and Oklahoma.
During his suspension, Moore will be prohibited from attending practice or any other team-related duties during those two weeks.
While this suspension is being implemented by Michigan on its own, it’s possible the NCAA can still levy some sanctions against the head coach on its own accord.
