Biggest Losers From Day 3 of NFL Scouting Combine

Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday to compete in drills that could play a huge role in helping or hurting their stock ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Although the NFL Scouting Combine isn't the end-all be-all for a player's chances at being drafted, it certainly can play a big role in influencing how teams think of them. Notable players like Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green or North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance absolutely boosted their stock, but there were also some big names who will need to go back to the drawing board and shine at their school's pro day.

Here are the four biggest losers from the third day of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Emmett Johnson: Lack of Speed

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (RB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the top two running back spots all but locked up with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price both nailing the combine, there is essentially a battle to be RB3 in this class. Emmett Johnson came into the weekend with the inside track, but failed to showcase that he has the athleticism or burst to be effective at the next level. His 4.56 40-yard dash was the slowest out of all of the running backs, and his broad jump was only better than two other backs. He can still be a productive back in the NFL, but he doesn't necessarily have a calling card that NFL teams will salivate over.

Jalon Daniels: Surprising Lack of Burst

Coming into an event like this where your speed and athleticism is on full display, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels looked average at best. There were already a ton of questions regarding whether or not injuries have impacted his speed, and his 4.65 40-yard dash certainly didn't help silence them. He ranked fifth out of the seven quarterbacks who ran. Daniels only participated in the 40-yard dash in terms of athleticism drills, so he essentially went all in on his speed and failed miserably.

Considering he had accuracy questions, but athleticism was supposed to help him work his way into the good graces of scouts, he really needs an exceptional pro day to make up for his showing in Indy.

Malachi Fields: Great Size With Limited Athleticism

Notre Dame wideout Malachi Fields (WO20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Standing in at 6-foot-4, Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields already has the attention of NFL scouts. However, his testing on Saturday did him no favors as the NFL's Next Gen Stats graded him as the No. 26 receiver in terms of athleticism at the combine. His 4.61 40-yard dash was faster than just one other player at his position, and would have been a middle-of-the-pack number in the linebacker group, with notable names like Jacob Rodriguez and Justin Jefferson posting better times.

Although he will have his tape to back him up, teams may grow concerned about his inability to create separation.

Carnell Tate: Didn't Wow With Chance to Solidify No. 1 Spot

Carnell Tate is viewed as the de facto No. 1 wide receiver in this class, so he didn't even really have to participate in the drills. With that being said, he and his team opted to do the 40-yard dash, where he posted a 4.53, which isn't necessarily a bad time, but was not even close to being among the fastest. He also measured in a bit shorter than what he was listed at during his time at Ohio State, which makes his 40-time that much more head-scratching.

This likely won't prevent him from being a first-round pick or even WR1, but it may be enough for teams in the opening round to pass on him.