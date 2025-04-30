CBS fires back at Bill Belichick after coach's 'false narrative' claim
CBS News took issue with North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick referring to the final cut of his interview with the network as a “false narrative” that portrayed his girlfriend in a negative light.
Belichick’s interview to promote his new book went viral after he and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, appeared to take issue with a question about how the couple met.
But while the coach said he was taken aback by the line of questioning veering into his personal life, CBS News said the plan was for the conversation to not have any limitations.
“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview,” a CBS News spokesman said in a statement.
“There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”
In his original statement, Belichick said that he communicated to his public relations manager that any interview would be about the contents of his book.
During the interview for the CBS special, Tony Dokoupil said that Hudson interrupted the interview on several occasions, one of which was included in the final cut of the talk.
But the eight-time Super Bowl champion clearly took issue with what he saw was an effort by CBS to present his girlfriend as obstructing the interview.
“The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career,” Belichick said in his own statement.
“Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative, that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation, which is simply not true.”
All in all, it’s another building block in what’s becoming an unwelcome distraction for Belichick as he looks to revamp his coaching career in college.
