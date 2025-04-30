Bill Belichick reacts to 'false narrative' around Jordon Hudson drama
Bill Belichick came to the defense of his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, after it was alleged that she was trying to control the North Carolina head football coach’s interview with CBS recently.
The taped interview revealed that Hudson interrupted the questioning on a few occasions and insisted that Belichick not discuss how the couple met when asked.
Other reports have claimed that Hudson delayed the CBS interview by roughly 30 minutes after storming out of the conversation.
“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, ‘The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football,'” Belichick said in the statement.
“Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of this book.
“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book.
“After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.
“Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.
“The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career,” Belichick continued.
“Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative – that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation – which is simply not true.”
