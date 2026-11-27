Texas Tech mega-booster Cody Campbell has bankrolled the Red Raiders' rise into a College Football Playoff contender, and on Thanksgiving night he took on another role by asking the head coach a question at a postgame press conference meant for reporters.

After Texas Tech beat TCU 48-27 to clinch a second straight Big 12 championship game trip, Campbell asked head coach Joey McGuire to discuss "the love that you have for your players," and the exchange quickly drew Jerry Jones comparisons on social media.

What did Cody Campbell ask Joey McGuire?

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Campbell, the chairman of the Texas Tech System Board of Regents, stood among the media in the interview room and asked a long question about the program's toughest stretch.

"So, with all the adversity we dealt with over the last year, everything we've been through, can you talk about, because I've seen it, the love that you have for your players, the love they have for you and for each other, and how that's gotten us through everything we've dealt with and why we're in the place we're in once again this year?" Campbell asked.

The adversity has been plentiful. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby never took a snap after the NCAA ruled him ineligible over gambling-related wagers, the Red Raiders lost 37-24 at Cincinnati in October and McGuire benched Will Hammond for Thomas Castellanos. McGuire said earlier in the session that he's never been a part of a team that has had to go through so much.

His answer to Campbell turned emotional. "Whenever Sheridan Wilson walked out, I started crying. Whenever Ben Roberts walked out, I started crying," McGuire said. He added that he's working to bring back linebackers John Curry and Austin Romaine, and called love "the most powerful thing we have."

"Whether you're with me for a year or you're with me for five years, you're stuck with me for the rest of your life," McGuire said, before closing with, "Thank you. Great question."

Why Cody Campbell draws Jerry Jones comparisons

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The sight of a billionaire booster asking his own coach an easy question didn't play well outside Lubbock. "This guy wants to be Jerry Jones," one X user wrote, while another asked, "What in the Jerry Jones is going on here?" Mat Smith posted, "This is so embarrassing. Cody has zero awareness."

The comparison holds up better than most online insults. The Dallas Cowboys owner built his fortune in oil and gas before buying the franchise in 1989, and Campbell, a former Red Raiders offensive lineman, made his as co-founder of Double Eagle Energy Holdings. He gave $25 million toward stadium upgrades, founded the Matador Club NIL collective and has feuded publicly with conference leaders and rival coaches. "We've been disruptive," Campbell said this month.

He also puts his expectations out in public. After the Cincinnati loss, Campbell posted, "There is no excuse or reason to lose a game like this," and days later he shut down hot seat talk by writing that "absolutely nothing is going to change at the head coach position." His documentary boast before that game left him, in Pat Forde's words, having to "shut up and take it."

Critics have a fair point. A regents chairman asking questions in a room set aside for reporters blurs the line between the people who cover a program and the people who pay for it, and Jones has spent decades proving how loud that kind of owner can get.

Texas Tech heads to Arlington to face Utah

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Texas Tech finished the regular season 11-1 and 8-1 in Big 12 play after outscoring TCU 48-17 over the final three quarters. Castellanos completed 20 of 25 passes for a career-high 374 yards and three touchdowns, and Malcolm Simmons added a 79-yard punt-return touchdown.

"I can't wait to get back to Arlington," McGuire said. The Red Raiders face No. 2 Utah in the Big 12 championship game next weekend at AT&T Stadium, and a win would give Texas Tech back-to-back conference titles.