Seven teams remain in the Big 12 championship race entering Week 12. By Saturday afternoon, both spots in Arlington could be taken.

No. 2 Utah and No. 12 Texas Tech are the only teams that can clinch this weekend. But the first game to watch is No. 10 BYU’s trip to Kansas. If the Jayhawks win, Utah is in before its evening kickoff against TCU. Texas Tech can then claim the other spot by beating Baylor.

That puts the Cougars in a peculiar spot. They’re two places ahead of Texas Tech in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, yet the Red Raiders have the clearer path to playing for a conference championship.

How Utah and Texas Tech can clinch in Week 12

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 2 Utah clinches if it beats TCU or if BYU loses at Kansas. Utah plays at TCU at 8 p.m. CT on FOX.

clinches if it beats TCU or if BYU loses at Kansas. Utah plays at TCU at 8 p.m. CT on FOX. No. 12 Texas Tech clinches if it beats Baylor and BYU loses at Kansas. Texas Tech plays at Baylor at 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX.

BYU kicks off at 11 a.m. CT on ABC, so Texas Tech could know before it takes the field in Waco whether a win will send it to Arlington. Even if BYU wins, the Red Raiders can still take care of business by beating Baylor and then TCU on Thanksgiving.

Utah’s route is simpler. The unbeaten Utes can clinch with a win in Fort Worth regardless of what happens in Lawrence. They escaped Arizona 40–39 last week on Devon Dampier’s late 70-yard touchdown pass, and now they face a TCU team that played both Arizona and BYU to one-score games.

BYU can keep the race open

Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The clearest path for BYU is to win its final two games and get a Texas Tech loss. The Cougars went 4–0 against four common opponents in Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, and TCU. That gives BYU the edge over Texas Tech in a two-team tie if the Cougars win out and the Red Raiders drop one of their last two.

There’s a playoff wrinkle, too. This week’s projected CFP field included BYU and left Texas Tech as the first team out. The Red Raiders can earn a chance to settle their playoff case on the field by getting to Arlington. If BYU wins out and still misses the Big 12 title game, its postseason fate will be in the selection committee’s hands.

So, the first result to check Saturday is in Lawrence. A BYU win keeps at least one championship berth open into the final week. A Kansas win gives Texas Tech the chance to close the race by dinner.