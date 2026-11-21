Just two weeks remain in the 2026 college football regular season, but there’s still plenty on the line as contenders jockey for position in the playoff bracket.

Which games will provide the most entertainment and postseason relevance? Here are the top games we’ll be watching today, and that you should be, too.

College Football Today: Which Week 12 Games Are Worth Watching?

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Ohio State at Nebraska

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Sat., Nov. 21 at 12 p.m. on Fox

Ohio State’s path to the 12-team College Football Playoff may already be cut off after losing two straight games following an injury-induced change at the quarterback position.

Luke Fahey looks a little more confident under center right now, but the Buckeyes still need to lean more on their run game to stay competitive and escape Nebraska with a win.

The Cornhuskers will make that very difficult: they rank among just 15 teams yet to surrender 1,000 total rushing yards this season and are one of 11 allowing 3 yards per carry or fewer.

Line: Ohio State -3 | Total: 41.5

Texas Tech at Baylor

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Sat., Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Everything on the Red Raiders’ offense started to look better when they swapped Will Hammond for Tommy Castellanos at quarterback, and that remains the case.

They’ve scored 139 points over the last three games, credibly opening up a path back to the Big 12 championship and playoff consideration.

The only caveat? That newfound success has come against some of the conference’s worst defenses. Baylor will challenge them, ranking second best in scoring in the league.

Tech has no margin for error and is clinging to second place in the Big 12.

Line: Texas Tech -4.5 | Total: 57.5

LSU at Tennessee

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sat., Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

How much worse can things get for Lane Kiffin? LSU’s uber-hyped head coach has failed to live up to expectations in Year 1, sitting at 6-4 and just 3-4 in SEC competition.

He’s 2-3 against teams that were ranked at the time, and those two teams he beat – Texas A&M and Mississippi State – look like some of the SEC’s worst.

LSU is coming off consecutive losses at home to Alabama and Texas and heads into a third ranked foe on Rocky Top, a place Lane isn’t particularly beloved, and heading into a Tennessee defense that has the bodies to beat you in the trenches.

But LSU could have some help they didn’t anticipate: the Volunteers star wideout Mike Matthews could be done for the season after an injury last week.

Line: LSU -1.5 | Total: 45.5

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