Booger McFarland calls out historical college football program for skipping bowl game

The College Football Playoff has changed basically everything about college football. If there was any doubt on that front, Sunday's bowl selection situation provided plenty of proof. Several lower-tier power conference teams turned down bowls, leading to several previously ineligible 5-7 teams being offered bowls only for those teams to turn down bowls. But that whole fiasco was a relatively minor issue compared with the day's biggest story.

Booger McFarland Goes Old School

While ESPN analyst Booger McFarland has covered college football for over a decade and a half and is aware of all the new shifts in the game, he is at heart still something of an old-school guy. Behind the successful broadcaster lies a nasty former defensive lineman who is nicknamed "Booger" after all. And McFarland's sensibilities were justly set askew by the Notre Dame Fighiting Irish.

Notre Dame Drops Out

After being the first team out of the College Football Playoff field, Notre Dame turned down an opportunity to play in a bowl game. Reportedly offered a slot in the Pop Tarts Bowl against a BYU team that was the second team out of the CFP field, the Irish instead decided to take their metaphorical ball and go home. Enter Booger with some truth bombs.

Booger's Thoughts

McFarland elaborated in another Tweet, stating, "I understand Notre Dame being upset about the playoff but to throw a pity party and not play in a bowl game is quite a new precedent for a 10-2 football team." In yet another Tweet, he sarcastically suggested that Notre Dame's behavior was "really teaching the kids a great lesson."

Florida State Stayed In

This situation is virtually unprecedented. In 2023, an undefeated Florida State team was turned down by the then-four team CFP. Amid much hand-wringing, No. 5 Florida State ended up in the Orange Bowl, where they (without starting QB Jordan Travis due to injury) were waxed 63-3 by Georgia. That said, embrassing as that performance was, Florida State did show up and play the game.

Other Bowl Dropouts

Kansas State and Iowa State also both turned down bowl bids. 8-4 Iowa State is in the midst of a coaching transition after Matt Campbell headed to Penn State and new coach Jimmy Rogers is newly hired. Likewise, Kansas State saw Chris Kleiman retire and Collin Klein begin his own tenure. Both schools were reportedly fined $500,000 by the Big 12 for turning down bowl bids.

No other team has had the audacity to say "CFP or bust" like Notre Dame. Whatever tweaks the CFP will make after a controversial season, to have teams diving out of bowls over a perceived slight is an issue that will certainly be considered. It doesn't sound like Booger McFarland will forget Notre Dame's decision anytime soon.