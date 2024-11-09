Brady Cook injury update: Missouri QB's status vs. Oklahoma
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook will not play in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, the team announced on its final availability report on Friday night.
Cook sustained a hand injury in the Tigers’ loss against Alabama on Oct. 26, the second injury for the player after he hurt his ankle in Missouri’s victory against Auburn the weekend before.
The veteran quarterback continues to recover from both injuries before making his complete return to the field after making 35 consecutive starts for Missouri prior to the issues.
In place of Cook, the Tigers will start Drew Pyne at the quarterback position. Pyne transferred to Missouri this offseason after playing with Arizona State and Notre Dame before that.
Pyne was a starter for the Fighting Irish in the 2022 season, completing 164 of his 254 pass attempts for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns.
In his career, Pyne has 2,530 passing yards and 26 touchdowns and owns an 8-3 career record.
He struggled in relief of Cook against the Crimson Tide, finishing with 6 completed passes and 3 interceptions in a 34-0 loss that dropped the team to 6-2 on the year.
Cook has 1,575 passing yards this season and has 45 career touchdown passes.
On the other side, Missouri is expected to get tailback Nate Noel back on the field this week after he missed the Alabama game with a foot injury.
Noel has 503 rushing yards this season and averaged 5.9 yards per carry.
Missouri also listed six other players as out for the game including: wide receiver Mookie Cooper, linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn, defensive end Darris Smith, quarterback Sam Horn, linebacker Khalil Jacobs, and defensive end Joe Moore.
Oklahoma designated 10 players as out for the game, notably including wide receivers Jayden Gibson, Andrel Anthony, and Nic Anderson, and running back Javontae Barnes.
Offensive linemen Joshua Bates, Geirean Hatchett, Jacob Sexton, and Jake Taylor will not appear for the Sooners, nor will defensive backs Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby.
OU did list wide receivers Deion Burks and Jalil Farooq as probable to play.
How does the SEC football availability report work?
The initial report is released on the Wednesday night prior to an SEC game with daily updates to follow, culminating in a final injury report 90 minutes prior to kickoff of a Saturday game.
Before gameday, players are designated by their school as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out for the game.
On gameday itself, players are designated as available, a game-time decision, or out.
- Out: Will not play, 0% chance
- Doubtful: Unlikely, 25% chance
- Questionable: Uncertain, 50% chance
- Probable: Likely to play, 75% chance
Failure to properly and accurately designate a player on the availability report will subject schools to potential penalties from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offense.
