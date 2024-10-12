Branson Robinson injury update: Georgia RB's status vs. MSU
Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson will not return to Saturday’s game against Mississippi State after suffering a lower body injury, according to SEC Network.
Robinson went down in the second quarter of action and team trainers raced out onto the field to attend to him, holding up towels to protect him from television cameras and onlookers.
Robinson’s right leg appeared to buckle under him during a tackle immediately following a short catch as the Bulldogs were driving into MSU territory in the first half.
SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang said she watched Robinson retreat into Georgia’s locker room with a “slight limp.”
“He looked disappointed,” she added. “I’m told by Georgia’s staff it’s a right knee injury. He is out for the remainder of today’s game.”
Robinson has 22 carries for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns for Georgia this season, adding 5 receptions for 28 yards.
Georgia listed three players as out for Saturday’s game on the SEC football availability report.
Running back Roderick Robinson was among them as he continues to rehab the lower body injury he suffered during fall camp.
Offensive guard Tate Ratledge continues to recover from the ankle injury he sustained during the Kentucky game, and linebacker Smael Mondon did not appear in the game.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams