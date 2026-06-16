Brendan Sorsby's NFL Supplemental Draft Decision Draws Response From Big 12 Commissioner

The hottest controversy in the 2026 college football offseason came to a close Monday night when Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby announced his intent to enter the NFL supplemental draft.

The decision was made in the midst of an ongoing legal battle between Texas Tech, the Big 12, the NCAA and various state attorney generals over Sorsby's eligibility due to an investigation into his sports gambling habits earlier in his college football career.

The Lubbock County district court had previously ruled in favor of Sorsby, allowing him to play in 2026 after serving a two-game suspension.

The district court's decision firmly aligned Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and the other 15 athletic directors across the conference against Texas Tech, to the point that the athletic directors considered the idea of canceling their games against the Red Raiders. Yormark released a statement in the hours after Sorsby's departure from Texas Tech.

"It's been a challenging week for both our conference and the college athletics landscape," Yormark said. "The Big 12 looks forward to moving ahead as 16 strong. We wish Brendan Sorsby success in his future endeavors."

Impact of the decision on Texas Tech

Even without Sorsby, the Red Raiders will boast the most talented roster the Big 12 has to offer in 2026. Texas Tech's unrivaled spending in the portal, coupled with the retention of key pieces from its College Football Playoff run last season, should keep it floating near the top of the conference.

However, the short-term cost of Sorsby's departure is a likely delay on a future national championship run. Quarterback play cost Texas Tech in the 2026 College Football Playoff, and Sorsby's production at Indiana and Cincinnati, coupled with his All-Big 12 status in 2025, made the acquisition appear as a guaranteed upgrade.

The Red Raiders' schedule is not overly challenging, but there are a handful of games where challenges could arise with substandard quarterback play.

A Houston team fresh off a 10-win campaign, an Arizona team with a productive four-year starter at quarterback, and a trip to face a rejuvenated Oklahoma State program in November could present challenges.

Impact of the decision on the Big 12

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) is sacked by BYU Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Since it expanded to 16 schools in 2024, the Big 12 has become a challenging league to predict each year.

Utah and Oklahoma State were projected to finish near the top of the conference in 2024, and both featured experienced starters at quarterback in Alan Bowman and Cam Rising. Both the Utes and Cowboys finished 2024 with losing records, and Arizona State, which finished 2023 at 3-9 overall, won the Big 12 Championship.

BYU and Utah, who both finished near the top of the Big 12 in 2025, will not play Texas Tech in the 2026 regular season. The Utes and Cougars will square off against each other on Nov. 7 in a game that has major implications for the 2026 Big 12 Championship.

The league's unpredictability and lack of established powers has given the college football landscape a lower opinion of it relative to the SEC and Big Ten.

The Big 12 Championship essentially serves as a College Football Playoff elimination game, so it presents an opportunity for another team to rob Texas Tech of a second appearance in the College Football Playoff.