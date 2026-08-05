Why Aaron Donald Was Listed on the Rams’ Practice Report

Aaron Donald made an appearance on the NFL wire today, having visited the Rams for a workout during Wednesday’s practice session. The superstar defensive tackle last played in the NFL in 2023, but has been mulling a return to Los Angeles for the 2026 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, part of the reason Donald was listed on the wire Wednesday was because he wanted to practice in a helmet as he continues to self-evaluate ahead of his potential return to the NFL. It’s a league requirement that a player who uses team equipment at the facility during training camp will have their activity reported to the NFL, thus Donald found himself featured on the wire. Schefter noted that while Donald donned a helmet during the workout on Wednesday, he did not wear pads.

Much has been made of a possible return to the NFL for Donald, who would further bolster an already elite Rams roster, and would form a formidable partnership with recently-acquired edge rusher Myles Garrett in the trenches. Donald, 35, walked away from football while still very much a dominant force on the defensive line, having been a first-team All Pro selectee in his final season in ‘23.

It’s important to note that just because Donald was listed on the wire as having officially visited the Rams, doesn’t mean a return is imminent, but it certainly doesn’t rule out a possible return to the gridiron for the eight-time All-Pro. Los Angeles has made clear that if Donald wants to return, they’d welcome him back without hesitation. As of yet, no such decision has been made. SI’s Albert Breer reported last week that he senses a decision won’t be made until after the Rams depart from their training camp at Loyola Marymount and return to their own facilities for further preseason practices in Los Angeles. Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, Breer said he thinks Donald will suit up in 2026 and “play the whole season.”

As Rams training camp nears its conclusion, it’s only a matter of time until we get official word on whether Donald will be back with the team for the upcoming campaign. L.A. is already considered the favorite to win Super Bowl LXI, and adding Donald to the mix would only enhance their status as the NFL’s top team.

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