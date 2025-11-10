College Football HQ

Brett Favre names one-loss SEC program that could easily win the national championship

Brett Favre said on his 4th and Favre podcast that a SEC contender could win the national championship after a dominant Week 11 performance.

Former NFL legend Brett Favre put a spotlight on the Ole Miss Rebels in saying he believes the SEC program has a chance to win a national championship this season.
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre praised Ole Miss during Monday’s episode of his 4th and Favre podcast, saying the Rebels are built to contend for a national championship. Favre, a three-time NFL MVP, expressed his admiration for how the program has developed under head coach Lane Kiffin, highlighting the team’s balance, talent, and toughness following a dominant performance over the weekend.

“Ole Miss, they could easily win it all,” Favre said. “They’re playing great. They’re well coached. Got some dynamite players. They got a little spunk about them.” His confidence echoed the growing sentiment in Oxford that this team, at 9-1, may have the right formula to make history.

Ole Miss has surged under Kiffin’s leadership, combining explosive offense with an increasingly consistent defense. Saturday’s 49-0 win over The Citadel marked the Rebels’ second straight shutout season, reinforcing their place among the top six teams in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Ole Miss Riding Momentum Into College Football Playoff Race

The Rebels put up more than 600 yards of total offense while holding The Citadel to just 23 yards passing, the fewest allowed by the defense since 2014. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-33 passing, while running back Kewan Lacy tied the program’s single-season rushing touchdown record with 16 scores.

Kiffin credited his players for maintaining focus in a game that could have been overlooked. “These games can be hard to get up for,” he said. “Our guys came prepared, 35 to five on first downs.”

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) has 2,356 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions to go along with 434 rushing yards and six scores on the ground. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Tight end Caleb Odom added six receptions for 64 yards, noting how the group’s chemistry has elevated the entire offense. “We’ve been piggybacking off of each other,” Odom said. “No matter what the level of competition is, we always come out playing our game.”

Defensively, Tyler Banks and the unit delivered another statement outing, limiting The Citadel to 106 total yards. “When it all comes together, it just feels really good,” Banks said. “That’s all we preach here — do your job.”

Favre’s praise arrives as Ole Miss continues to build its case for a top-five spot in the next College Football Playoff rankings. The Rebels will travel to face Vanderbilt on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

