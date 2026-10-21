Bryce Underwood Transfer Portal: Top 5 Best Teams If Star QB Cuts Ties With Michigan
Bryce Underwood's tenure at Michigan has not gone as planned, and it remains to be seen if the star will be on the Wolverines roster in 2027. Michigan benched Underwood against Penn State and plan to start Tommy Carr versus Indiana, per On3's Pete Nakos.
To be clear, this does not mean that Underwood will enter the transfer portal. Yet, a change of scenery could help Michigan and Underwood.
College football rumors are about to intensify ahead of the transfer portal this offseason.
The star quarterback once signed a historic NIL with Michigan in one of the more competitive recruiting battles in recent memory. Underwood's total NIL deal at Michigan reportedly tops $10 million.
If Underwood does enter the portal, it will be interesting to see what kind of market develops for the quarterback given his struggles as a college signal-caller.
Here's a look at the top potential landing spots for Underwood if the star enters the portal.
No. 1 LSU Tigers
Fans may remember that Underwood originally committed to LSU before Michigan's NIL efforts helped the Wolverines flip the star. With Lane Kiffin now in Baton Rouge, Underwood could be the perfect reclamation project.
The question is whether LSU would still have an interest in Underwood over other potential transfer quarterbacks.
"It's nothing but love at LSU," Underwood noted in a May 2025, interview with "Kickin' It With Dee," via LSU Tigers on SI. "They gave a bunch of support.
"The atmosphere is insane. It was a crazy experience that I loved being around."
No. 2 Miami Hurricanes
Miami has a type and it involves landing the top transfer quarterback each offseason. It remains to be seen if Underwood still has enough juice to make Miami's list.
Underwood would follow the Canes' previous transfer quarterbacks like Cam Ward and Darian Mensah.
No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Like Miami, Texas Tech has proved a threat for any top transfer portal player. Texas Tech thought it had a top quarterback solution in Brendan Sorsby before a gambling scandal blew up this plan.
Texas Tech is likely to be in the transfer portal market again for another quarterback this offseason. The Red Raiders make a lot of sense for Underwood.
Texas Tech is still a Power Four program for Underwood, but the pressure in Lubbock is not quite as intense as Michigan.
No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia does not have a clear plan behind Gunner Stockton. Kirby Smart thought he had a successor in touted quarterback Jared Curtis, before Vanderbilt flipped the star late in the recruiting process.
Underwood could fit nicely in Georgia's offensive system which leans heavily on a rushing attack. So far, Georgia has been unwilling to get into a bidding war for a quarterback in the transfer portal.
No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats
If the top college football programs prove disinterested in Underwood, Kentucky looms as a potential threat. Pairing Underwood with Kentucky head coach Will Stein could be just the reset the star needs.
Stein has familiarity with Underwood as Oregon heavily recruited the quarterback during his previous stop at Eugene. The Wildcats likely need some help from other teams to have a chance, but the fit makes a lot of sense.
Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.Follow JonDAdams