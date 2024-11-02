Bryson Daily injury update: Army QB won't play vs. Air Force
Army quarterback Bryson Daily will not play in the Black Knights’ game against Air Force on Saturday, according to ESPN football reporter Chris Low.
Daily is dealing with an undisclosed injury and illness, although no other details are currently known about the nature of the condition at this time, according to the report.
Despite the concern, Army is not of the opinion that Daily will miss the rest of the season and is confident the quarterback will return to the field at some point in the near future.
The quarterback was unable to participate in Army’s practices over the last week with the ailment, according to reports, paving the way for Dewayne Coleman to make his first career start on Saturday.
Daily’s absence could have a negative impact on Army’s offensive production, as the quarterback has been instrumental in the team moving out to an undefeated 7-0 record this season.
Army ranks No. 1 nationally in rushing production with 359.1 yards per game on average and as a result is 4th among FBS teams with 42.4 points per game in scoring offense.
Daily has 138 carries for 909 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, the latter number being the most among any player in college football regardless of position.
Coleman has completed 6 of 8 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown this season, but is also a credible rushing threat, totaling 94 yards off 22 attempts with another touchdown.
Army sits atop the AAC standings entering this weekend and has emerged as a potential favorite to contend for the Group of Five’s automatic bid in the College Football Playoff.
