Calls mount for major college football program to fire head coach after Saturday’s game
It's time for a change in Columbia after another disappointing performance for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina suffered its fourth consecutive loss, falling to No. 7 Ole Miss, 30-14, on Saturday night.
The Gamecocks are now 3-6 overall, needing to win out to qualify for a bowl game this season. They also fell to 1-6 in the SEC, marking another losing conference record under head coach Shane Beamer.
South Carolina entered the season with high expectations after winning its final six regular-season games in 2024. The Gamecocks lost their bowl game against Illinois, but they had plenty of hype due to the return of quarterback LaNorris Sellers and multiple other NFL-caliber contributors.
After a 2-0 start, the Gamecocks have dropped six out of their last seven games, their only win coming against Kentucky on Sep. 27.
South Carolina fans have hit a boiling point after Saturday's loss, calling for the program to make a change at head coach across social media.
"Shane Beamer needs to be fired for simply continuing to allow Mike Shula to call plays," one fan said.
"If Shane Beamer isn't on the hot seat, then this university is unserious," another fan posted.
"Things cannot continue like this... @GamecockFB has WAY too much talent to be so poorly coached. Hate to say it, but it's time to #FireShaneBeamer," another fan said.
"Shane Beamer has officially proved that he isn't ready to be a head coach. Called South Carolina his "Dream Job." Missed on multiple OC hires. Then brought in Mike Shula in the ultimate head scratcher, and is going to be lucky to get 4 wins with a #13 ranking in the preseason," another person said.
Beamer recently signed an extension with South Carolina, which was set to keep him in Columbia through 2030. If the program were to part ways with Beamer before Dec. 1, they would owe him nearly $28 million.
Offensive struggles have continued to plague the Gamecocks, who entered Saturday with the worst scoring offense in the SEC. South Carolina also ranked last in the SEC in total offense, averaging just 302.1 yards per game.
It was the same story on Saturday against Ole Miss. The Gamecocks only generated 230 yards of total offense, scoring less than 20 points against the Rebels. They were held to only 50 rushing yards, averaging 1.6 yards per carry.
Over his five seasons, Beamer has compiled a 32-28 overall record, with a 16-23 record in SEC play. The Gamecocks will finish below .500 in conference play for the third time under Beamer. He has led the program to three bowl appearances, winning only one, coming in his first season.
Beamer has been linked to the Virginia Tech head coaching job this season. With the tension rising in Columbia, could we see Beamer take the job at a university where his father, Frank, won over 200 games and led the Hokies to multiple conference championships?
Regardless of whether South Carolina makes a change at head coach, the Gamecocks will not have long to recover from their loss this weekend. The Gamecocks travel to College Station next weekend for a huge SEC matchup against No. 3 Texas A&M.