Cam Rising injury update: Utah QB's status vs. Arizona State, per report
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising will start in Friday’s game against Arizona State in a highly anticipated return from his injury, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.
Rising has not appeared in a game for Utah since Sept. 7, when he injured his right throwing hand after colliding with a water cooler on the sideline following a play where he ran out of bounds.
There was some concern that Utah may elect to sit Rising for the rest of the season after head coach Kyle Whittingham made some cryptic remarks that hinted the team was considering such a decision.
Rising was a participant in Utah’s practices last week, but remained so in a limited capacity as the team elected to give him more rest.
The quarterback was a game-time decision last week against Arizona, but Utah elected to sit him for that game to give him more rest leading into the open week.
Isaac Wilson started at quarterback for Utah in Rising’s place the last three games, including an important road win at then-No. 14 Oklahoma State that could have Big 12 title implications.
Wilson threw 3 touchdown passes in a win against Utah State, and he scored twice more while passing for 207 yards against the Cowboys, also throwing two interceptions.
Wilson completed 50 percent of his passes with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions as Utah, then ranked No. 10 in the polls, lost at home to Arizona in a 23-10 decision, falling to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play.
Rising threw for 254 yards and 5 touchdown passes in Utah’s season opener and added 92 yards and 2 scoring plays against Baylor before exiting that game with the injury.
The veteran quarterback has 5,918 passing yards and 53 touchdowns in his career and helped lead Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 championships.
Rising, a seventh-year senior, missed all of the 2023 football season as he recovered from a major knee injury he sustained during the Utes’ appearance in the Rose Bowl game.
His return to Utah this season has been a major factor in the team emerging as one of the favorites to compete for and win the conference title in the expanded Big 12.
