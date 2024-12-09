Carson Beck injury update: No timetable for Georgia QB's return
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is seeking further medical treatment for his elbow injury, and there is no timetable for his return, the Bulldogs football program said in a statement on Monday.
That marks a notable and unwelcome update for the Bulldogs, as the issue appears to put his availability for the College Football Playoff in some doubt going forward.
Georgia begins its playoff run in the Sugar Bowl in 22 days.
Beck was struck on his throwing arm as he attempted to throw a pass in the waning seconds of the first half of the SEC Championship Game, and laid on the field in considerable pain for a few minutes after the collision.
Georgia announced that he would not play in the second half of the game, although he did return to execute a hand off to tailback Trevor Etienne on what became the game-winning touchdown play.
Beck started 12 games for Georgia this season, completing 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 3,845 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
In his career, Beck has 7,912 passing yards with 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.
Georgia secured a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff after defeating Texas to win the SEC championship, but now there is real concern its starting quarterback may not be on the field.
