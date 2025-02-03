Chip Kelly becomes NFL's highest-paid OC after leaving Ohio State, SI reports
Chip Kelly used his one year at Ohio State to cash in on a major pay day after becoming the next offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders.
After making the jump, the Raiders are set to pay Kelly a salary of $6 million per season, according to new reporting by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
That represents a marked raise from what he was getting paid at Ohio State, which was shelling out $2.1 million per season for Kelly to call the Buckeyes’ offensive plays.
And it makes Kelly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL for the 2025 season.
But not only that, as it’s believed that Kelly will be earning more than some head coaches at the NFL, according to current estimates.
While their salaries aren’t publicly available, recent reporting suggests that Kelly will take home more pay than at least five head coaches.
The franchise was telling prospective coaching candidates that it wanted to make a serious financial commitment in its next coordinator after fresh investment from its new owners.
Kelly engineered one of college football’s more productive offenses during his one season with the Ohio State program, resulting in the school’s first national championship in a decade.
Kelly’s offense averaged more than 35 points per game this past season, ranking in the top dozen nationally, and that figure increased to more than 36 points during the team’s playoff run.
