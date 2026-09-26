A boneheaded decision by a star Texas football player in Saturday’s game against Tennessee resulted in a big penalty after their defense made an important play.

Moments after Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons brought down Vols quarterback Faizon Brandon for a big loss, officials flagged him for partaking in a celebration they described as “simulating using the restroom.”

That was a nice way of describing it. However you put it, Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t believe his eyes.

Colin Simmons was called for an unsportsmanslike conduct penalty after a sack on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/JO0CH6aeOf — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 26, 2026

“Just an absolute idiotic move by Colin Simmons doing that. He’s supposed to be one of the leaders of this defense. And they’ve got them at a 4th and 29, gonna get great field position,” Herbstreit said on the broadcast after the play.

Texas Defense Holds at Tennessee Early

Simmons played an integral role in the No. 1 ranked Longhorns’ superb defensive performance against the Volunteers early on, recording five total stops and two sacks in the first half of Saturday’s action, but that one mistake proved costly.

Simmons Flag Gives Vols Another Chance

The penalty bailed Tennessee’s offense out of a drive that had stalled. Instead of facing a fourth and very long and an inevitable punt, Simmons’ decision gave the Volunteers a new first down and an extra 15 yards advantage.

Tennessee Makes a Comeback

While the Texas defense ultimately held on that drive, forcing a turnover on downs that preserved a 10-3 Longhorn lead going into halftime, Tennessee tied the game at 10 when Qua Moss returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown to open the third quarter.

Texas reclaimed a 13-10 lead with a 44-yard field goal in the third.

Simmons’ taunting penalty came on a Tennessee possession in which Brandon made a return from an early injury, initially exiting the game with an apparent upper body injury and spent around 15 minutes in the Vols’ injury tent.

Thankfully for the Texas defense, the penalty did not result in any points, and Simmons continued to wreak havoc against the Vols offense, but his coaches may have a word with him in the days to come, regardless of what happens on Rocky Top.