College Football’s 6 Most Intriguing Boom-or-Bust Players for 2026

College football's six biggest boom-or-bust players enter the 2026 season carrying more than personal stakes. Each one can swing his program's entire trajectory, and the gap between his ceiling and his floor is as wide as anyone's in the sport.

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) can provide the difference between a good and great season for the Gamecocks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sellers ranks No. 3 among Mel Kiper's top 10 quarterback prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. He has thrown for 5,057 career yards with 33 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and rushed for 995 yards and 13 more scores over three seasons. He nearly tested the transfer portal before finalizing his return to Columbia.

This will be his third offensive coordinator in three years, with Kendal Briles arriving from TCU to replace Mike Shula, who was fired with three games left in a 4-8 season.

An anonymous SEC defensive coordinator told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that Sellers "really struggles to process in the middle of a game" and "when you move him around or you move things around on him, he just really struggles." The same coordinator added that if Briles can simplify things for Sellers, "the kid could be scary."

Briles has been candid about his approach. He said he hadn't watched any of Sellers' 2025 film before taking the job, choosing instead to build a fresh plan. He also said he doesn't expect to throw the ball 35 times a game the way he did at TCU, citing Sellers' running ability as a reason to lean on called runs more than his previous quarterback did.

DJ Lagway, QB, Baylor

DJ Lagway with Baylor Bears football head coach Dave Aranda, left, during the first half of a college basketball game against Iowa State Cyclones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lagway completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season at Florida before entering the transfer portal. His return to Texas carries family history.

His father Derek played running back at Baylor from 1997 to 2001, and Lagway said the program "checked every box" during his search, in part because of how the Bears used departed quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who threw for 3,600 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said Lagway sometimes reverts to habits from Florida instead of trusting Baylor's spread system, and identified confidence as the area where he needs to grow most. Spavital also said a confident Lagway "gives life to this offense" and "elevates everybody around him."

Lagway paid for 15 teammates to join him on a trip to Miami during spring break, and head coach Dave Aranda said Lagway connects with teammates better than any player he has coached.

Nico Iamaleava, QB, UCLA

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava passed for 1,928 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his first season at UCLA after transferring from Tennessee. He chose to return for 2026 and forgo entering the NFL Draft, arriving under new head coach Bob Chesney, who built UCLA's roster around dozens of transfers from his previous stop at James Madison.

Chesney said on The Jim Rome Show that "everybody looks to him as a leader, and I think he needs to understand that."

He also identified a specific growth area after UCLA's first fall scrimmage, saying Iamaleava needs to "continue to connect with the receivers" as he builds chemistry with an almost entirely new group of pass-catchers.

Because Chesney brought in so many transfers with existing ties to each other from James Madison, Iamaleava faces the added task of learning new teammates' tendencies from scratch while running an offense he is also still learning himself.

Christopher Vizzina, QB, Clemson

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) during the fourth quarter at the annual Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vizzina has completed 64 of 105 passes for 596 yards, four touchdowns and one interception across 14 career games, including a start against SMU in which he threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns, the fifth-most passing yards by a Clemson quarterback making his debut since 1953.

He beat out five-star freshman Tait Reynolds for the job. Dabo Swinney said, "There was a time" he thought Reynolds might win the competition before Vizzina separated himself in fall camp.

Swinney said Vizzina "has done everything he needs to do at this point to win the job," but added, "he also has a lot to prove. He's got the pole position. He just has to finish the race."

Vizzina said his mentality entering the season is tunnel vision, knowing "nobody is coming to save you."

Clemson opens the season at LSU and enters the year unranked in the AP poll for the first time since 2011, though the Tigers received more votes than any other unranked team.

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) lines up for a play at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama A Day scrimmage. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coleman-Williams posted the highest drop rate among qualified FBS receivers in 2025, a season in which his production fell from 865 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman to 689 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore.

He enters 2026 with a new name, adding his mother's maiden name, Coleman, to his jersey, and a new number, switching from No. 2 to No. 1. He also got married during the offseason and stayed in Tuscaloosa to train rather than returning home to Mobile.

Coleman-Williams is also ditching gloves for games after practicing without them his entire career. "I actually practiced with no gloves pretty much my whole life," he said. "So, I mean, since I've been a receiver, I've been practicing with no gloves."

Asked why he was making the change for games, he said, "Nothing, just playing football. I mean, a glove or without a glove, it doesn't really matter." An Alabama staffer told CBS Sports he "had a great spring," and the outlet's post-spring mock draft projects him as a late first-round pick.

Lincoln Kienholz, QB, Louisville

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) at the team’s annual kickoff luncheon with the fans at the Galt House Hotel. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kienholz appeared in just nine games across three seasons at Ohio State, completing 21 of 36 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown, with 68 rushing yards and two scores. He never won the Buckeyes' starting job but drew praise during spring practices in each of his final two seasons there.

He steps into a Louisville program that has started a different transfer-portal quarterback in each of Jeff Brohm's three seasons, all of whom combined for 9,078 passing yards and 60 touchdowns.

Brohm said at ACC Media Days that Louisville targeted Kienholz because "you look for guys that are hungry first" and cited his high school pedigree and what the staff saw on tape. Offensive coordinator Brian Brohm said Kienholz's mobility will let Louisville "stretch the defense laterally" in ways the offense hasn't shown before.

After Louisville's first fall scrimmage, Jeff Brohm said, "I thought Lincoln had a good day, and it was good because he's had a good camp, and I think he's getting a better grasp."

Kienholz has been direct about his own standards, saying, "I'm super hard on myself. I want to be perfect. So if I miss a throw, I'm gonna go back and see why."