College football awards tracker: complete list of national winners

Following a thrilling regular season and a conference championship weekend that put the stamp on the College Football Playoff field, it's time to hand out some hardware.

Award season is officially upon us as the top players and coaches across the sport are honored for their performances throughout 2025.

On Friday night, ESPN provided a full rundown of all of the national award winners. Hopefully, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez left extra room in their suitcases.

Home Depot Coach of the Year (Top Head Coach)

Winner: Curt Cignetti, Head Coach, Indiana

Cignetti was honored as the Home Depot Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season, becoming the first head coach to win the award in back-to-back years. Indiana is 13-0, and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs after taking down Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship.

Maxwell Award (Best All-Around Football Player)

Winner: Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback, Indiana

Mendoza developed into one of college football's darlings after transferring from Cal to Indiana. He completed 226/316 passes for 2,980 yards with a career-high 33 touchdowns to 6 interceptions. Mendoza has added 6 more scores on the ground.

Along with the Maxwell Award, Mendoza also won the Davey O'Brien Award and is a Heisman finalist.

Under his command, Indiana has defeated three top-10 teams, with more success potentially on the horizon.

Davey O'Brien Award (Best Quarterback)

Winner: Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Doak Walker Award (Top Running Back)

Winner: Jeremiyah Love, Running Back, Notre Dame

A Heisman finalist, Love broke the 1,000+ yard mark for the second straight year, rushing 199 times for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns. He caught 27 passes for 280 yards and 3 more scores.

Biletnikoff Award (Most Outstanding Receiver)

Winner: Makai Lemon, Wide Receiver, USC

Lemon exploded onto the national scene this season, catching a career-high 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished top-5 in receiving yards in the FBS.

John Mackey Award (Most Outstanding Tight End)

Winner: Eli Stowers, Tight End, Vanderbilt

Stowers led all tight ends in the country with 62 receptions for 769 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Rimington Trophy (Best Center)

Winner: Logan Jones, Center, Iowa

Jones started all 12 games at center and was also a first-team All-Big 10 selection. He's the second player in Iowa program history to bring home the trophy.

Outland Trophy (Most Outstanding Interior Lineman)

Winner: Spencer Fano, Right Tackle, Utah

Fano started all 12 games and didn't allow a sack this season.

Bronko Nagurski Award (Best Defensive Player)

Winner: Jacob Rodriguez, Linebacker, Texas Tech

It's not very often a linebacker sweeps the three major defensive awards and finishes fifth in the Heisman voting. That's exactly what Rodriguez did this year as he emerged as one of the top players in college football.

In his second consecutive season with 100+ tackles, Rodriguez totaled 117 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 7 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 6 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.

Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year)

Winner: Jacob Rodriguez, Linebacker, Texas Tech

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dick Butkus Award (Top Linebacker)

Winner: Jacob Rodriguez, Linebacker, Texas Tech

Jim Thorpe Award (Top Defensive Back)

Winner: Caleb Downs, Safety, Ohio State

A starter on the defending national champions, Downs recorded 60 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions.

Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award (Top Place-Kicker)

Winner: Tate Sandell, Kicker, Oklahoma

Sandell transferred to Oklahoma from UTSA and had an excellent year. He connected on 23/24 field goal attempts and was a perfect 32/32 on extra-point attempts. Sandell hit the go-ahead kick in the Sooners' road upset of Alabama in November.

Ray Guy Award (Most Outstanding Punter)

Winner: Brett Thorson, Punter, Georgia

Thorson averaged 45.2 yards over his 42 punts, with 13 going for 50+ yards, this season. He had 21 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, including 5 of his 7 kicks in the SEC Championship win over Alabama.

Burlsworth Trophy (Most Outstanding FBS Player Who Began Career As A Walk-On)

Winner: Drew Mestemaker, Quarterback, North Texas

After joining North Texas as a walk-on in 2024, Mestemaker went from underdog to star this fall.

Mestemaker completed 292/416 passes for 4,129 yards with 31 touchdowns to 7 interceptions while adding 5 more scores on the ground. His rise should result in an impressive payday this offseason if he enters the transfer portal.

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Wuerffel Trophy (Community Service Award)

Winner: Michael Taaffe, Safety, Texas

Taaffe recorded 70 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, and 1 pass deflection this season.

Buddy Teevens Award (Recognizes On-Field Achievement, Leadership, And Last Impact)

Winner: Kalani Sitake, Head Coach, BYU

Sitake led BYU to an 11-2 record for the second straight year. The Cougars came up just short of making the playoffs.

