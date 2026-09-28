College Football’s Best Offense Belongs to Resurgent SEC Power Under New Head Coach

Florida has gone from never fielding a top-55 scoring offense under former head coach Billy Napier to leading college football in scoring offense, according to several advanced models, over four games under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall.

The No. 8 Gators rank No. 1 nationally in opponent-adjusted expected points added per play on offense at 0.32. Florida also sits second in the country at 53.5 points per game after Saturday's 52-28 win over then-No. 4 Ole Miss.

Jon Sumrall's Florida offense tops national rankings

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall talks with quarterback Aaron Philo (12) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A schedule-adjusted Point Efficiency Model ranking shared on social media Sunday also put Florida first, with a 41.61 rating. Alabama came in second at 39.71, and Mississippi State was third at 35.06.

ESPN's Football Power Index ranks the Gators third in offensive efficiency, while SP+ has Florida ninth on offense.

Florida's offense also gains 76.3% of the available yards on its drives, the best mark in the country. In addition, it ranks ninth nationally with a 54.4% success rate.

Florida (4-0, 2-0 SEC) is unbeaten through four games for the first time since 2019. The Gators average 532.8 yards per game and 7.6 yards per play. They've scored at least 44 points every week, beating Florida Atlantic 66-21, Campbell 52-3 and Auburn 44-39 before the Ole Miss win.

That adds up to 214 points, which makes Sumrall the first SEC coach to score 200 in his first four games. In comparison, Florida scored 259 points in all of 2025. Its 28 touchdowns this season are one shy of last year's total of 29.

How did Buster Faulkner fix Florida's offense?

Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sumrall is a defensive coach by trade, so he hired Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to run the offense. Quarterback Aaron Philo followed Faulkner from Atlanta, even though he had made just one career start for the Yellow Jackets.

Now Philo has completed 63 of 87 passes for 917 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. The Bogart, Georgia, native averages 11.11 adjusted yards per attempt. As a result, Florida leads the country at 0.61 expected points added per pass play.

Running back Jadan Baugh gives the offense balance. Florida kept him after winning a transfer portal bidding war with Texas, and he has 600 rushing yards. His 11 rushing touchdowns lead the FBS. Backfield partner Duke Clark adds 259 yards at 8.1 yards per carry. Meanwhile, wide receiver Vernell Brown III leads the team with 17 catches for 271 yards.

After Saturday's loss, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said, "That was an old-fashioned butt whooping."

Sumrall points to a change in attitude. "I think our mindset has changed," he said last week. After the win, he added, "I promise you, I didn't come here for us to be average."

Who’s got the best offense in College Football so far? pic.twitter.com/7B4PDkPkWv — Jay (@MrJayShady) September 28, 2026