Heisman Trophy Betting Odds Tracker 2026: Florida RB Jadan Baugh Rising Entering Week 5

Florida running back Jadan Baugh entered the Heisman Trophy odds top five heading into Week 5 after the Gators ran over No. 4 Ole Miss. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith took over as the favorite after a career-best game against Illinois.

Baugh's price shortened from +6000 last week to +1200 on the latest DraftKings board. Smith leads at +245, and quarterbacks Darian Mensah of Miami and Kamario Taylor of Mississippi State sit second and third.

1. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 42-19 vs. Illinois 42-19. 12 catches for 217 yards, 4 TD.

Next: Ohio State at Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Smith sits first at +245 after opening Week 4 at +1050. The junior tied an Ohio State record with four touchdown catches, and he became the sixth Buckeyes receiver to top 200 yards in a game.

He had eight catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns by halftime. His fourth score, a 26-yard catch in the fourth quarter, pushed him past 200 yards on the same play. The four touchdowns give him 34 career touchdown catches.

Smith opened the season at +1400. He's now the only player on the board with odds shorter than +400.

2. QB Darian Mensah, Miami Hurricanes (+400)

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 52-3 vs. Central Michigan. 338 yards, 3 TD. 21 rush yards, 1 rush TD.

Next: Miami at Clemson, Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Mensah feels like the best bet at this point given the Heisman's past history being awarded to quarterbacks. He holds second at +400, though his price moved from +370 a week ago. The Duke transfer has completed 88.7% of his passes this season, down slightly from 89.9% entering Week 4.

All four of his touchdowns against Central Michigan came in the second quarter, and he threw scores to Malachi Toney, Cooper Barkate and Daylyn Upshaw. A week earlier, he set two ACC records for consecutive completions against Wake Forest.

"He spread the ball around pretty good, he extended plays, great pocket presence, protected pretty well," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said.

Miami has won its first four games for the fourth straight season. Clemson is 3-1, and both teams are unbeaten in ACC play.

3. QB Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State Bulldogs (+480)

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) looks toward the student section | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: 31-24 W vs. No. 19 Missouri. 360 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT.

Next: Alabama at Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 3, at noon ET on ABC.

Few players have skyrocketed into the college football zeitgeist like Taylor this season. He ranks third at +480. He sat at +1100 entering Week 4 and +2500 the week before that.

Trajen Greco intercepted Taylor in the second quarter, and Missouri led 24-17 in the third. The Noxubee County product answered with a 14-play, 73-yard drive that ended with Fluff Bothwell's 4-yard touchdown run to tie the game. After a Missouri punt, he hit Magee for the winning score.

Bothwell ran for 122 yards and caught a touchdown pass, and Anthony Evans III added eight catches for 114 yards. Mississippi State is 4-0 and 2-0 in SEC play, and Alabama brings another quarterback from this list to Starkville.

4. QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels (+1150)

Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week: 52-28 L at No. 21 Florida. 298 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. 44 rushing yards, 2 rush TD.

Next: Ole Miss has a bye in Week 5, at Vanderbilt on Oct. 10.

The college football gods giveth, and the college football gods taketh away.

Just a week after a huge win against LSU last week, it unraveled for Chambliss and Ole Miss. The oft-praised signal-caller sits fourth at +1150 after leading the board at +310 entering Week 4, the steepest fall in the top 10. His price held at +1300 for four straight weeks before a win over LSU pushed him to the top.

Florida led 10-0 before he threw a pass. He hurt his left thigh on Ole Miss' second series after a hit on an 11-yard scramble, but he returned on the next drive. Ole Miss also played without star running back Kewan Lacy, who has a shoulder injury.

"That was an old-fashioned butt-whupping," Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said.

The Rebels are 3-1 and 1-1 in SEC play.

5. RB Jadan Baugh, Florida Gators (+1200)

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 52-28 vs. No. 4 Ole Miss. 29 att. for 142 yards, 3 TD

Next: Florida at Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

If there's a primary driver that is making the Florida offense go, it has to be Baugh. College football's No. 2 leading rusher, only behind Duke's Nate Sheppard, sits fifth at +1200, and he's the only running back in the top 10. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior has 600 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns this season.

Florida ran for 302 yards and six touchdowns against the Rebels, and sophomore Duke Clark added 126 rushing yards. The Gators are 4-0 for the first time since 2019, and they snapped a 12-game losing streak against top-five teams.

"We have more grit and resilience than anybody in the country, and I feel nobody can mess with us," Baugh said.

He ran for 1,170 yards last season and stayed in Gainesville through the coaching change from Billy Napier to Jon Sumrall.

Next 5

6. QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+1300)

7. QB Keelon Russell, Alabama Crimson Tide (+1700)

8. WR Malachi Toney, Miami Hurricanes (+1750)

T-9. QB Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns (+3000)

T-9. QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes (+3000)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.