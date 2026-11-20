With all the changes around the college football postseason due to become a reality this time next year, fans are wondering what the bowl season will look like in the future.

In the present, it looks the same as it did a year ago, and for most of the years before then. But as the College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams in 2027, there’s talk around how the traditional bowl games are going to adapt and stay relevant.

This time around, we’ll see 36 bowl games in addition to the current 12-team playoff, meaning that 84 of the 138 teams at the FBS level will go bowling.

Entering the penultimate weekend of the 2026 college football regular season, here’s a rundown of who’s in, and who still has a chance.

SEC: 12 teams

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Who’s in? Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

On the bubble: Arkansas (4-6), Mississippi State (4-6), Texas A&M (4-6), Vanderbilt (4-6)

Big Ten: 12 teams

Who’s in? Ohio State, Indiana, UCLA, Oregon, USC, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, Washington

On the bubble: Maryland (4-6), Michigan (5-5), Minnesota (5-5)

ACC: 8 teams

Who’s in? Miami, Duke, Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, SMU, Virginia Tech

On the bubble: Boston College (4-6), Florida State (5-5), North Carolina (5-5), NC State (4-6), Syracuse (5-5), Virginia (5-5)

Big 12: 8 teams

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Who’s in? Utah, Texas Tech, BYU, Arizona, Houston, Baylor, Arizona State, Oklahoma State

On the bubble: UCF (5-5), Iowa State (5-5), TCU (5-5), West Virginia (5-5), Cincinnati (5-5), Kansas (4-6), Colorado (4-6), Kansas State (4-6)

American: 8 teams

Who’s in? Memphis, North Texas, USF, Tulsa, UAB, UTSA, East Carolina, FAU

On the bubble: Army (5-4), Tulane (5-5), Navy (3-6)

MAC: 5 teams

Who’s in? Toledo, Ohio, Western Michigan, Buffalo, Miami (OH)

On the bubble: Central Michigan (5-5), UMass (5-5)

Mountain West: 5 teams

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Who’s in? New Mexico, North Dakota State, Air Force, Wyoming, UNLV

On the bubble: San Jose State (5-6), Nevada (4-6)

Sun Belt: 5 teams

Who’s in? Louisiana Tech, James Madison, Louisiana, Georgia Southern, Appalachian State

On the bubble: Georgia State (5-5), Marshall (5-5), South Alabama (5-5), Coastal Carolina (4-6), Arkansas State (4-6), Troy (4-6)

Pac-12: 2 teams

Who’s in? Boise State, Texas State

On the bubble: San Diego State (5-5), Oregon State (5-5), Fresno State (5-5), Utah State (4-6)

Conference USA: 2 teams

Who’s in? Liberty, Jacksonville State

On the bubble: Middle Tennessee (5-5), Delaware (5-5), Kennesaw State (4-6), Western Kentucky (4-6), Missouri State (4-6), FIU (4-6)