College Football Bowl Eligibility Tracker for Week 12: Who's In, Who's Out?
With all the changes around the college football postseason due to become a reality this time next year, fans are wondering what the bowl season will look like in the future.
In the present, it looks the same as it did a year ago, and for most of the years before then. But as the College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams in 2027, there’s talk around how the traditional bowl games are going to adapt and stay relevant.
This time around, we’ll see 36 bowl games in addition to the current 12-team playoff, meaning that 84 of the 138 teams at the FBS level will go bowling.
Entering the penultimate weekend of the 2026 college football regular season, here’s a rundown of who’s in, and who still has a chance.
SEC: 12 teams
Who’s in? Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas
On the bubble: Arkansas (4-6), Mississippi State (4-6), Texas A&M (4-6), Vanderbilt (4-6)
Big Ten: 12 teams
Who’s in? Ohio State, Indiana, UCLA, Oregon, USC, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, Washington
On the bubble: Maryland (4-6), Michigan (5-5), Minnesota (5-5)
ACC: 8 teams
Who’s in? Miami, Duke, Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, SMU, Virginia Tech
On the bubble: Boston College (4-6), Florida State (5-5), North Carolina (5-5), NC State (4-6), Syracuse (5-5), Virginia (5-5)
Big 12: 8 teams
Who’s in? Utah, Texas Tech, BYU, Arizona, Houston, Baylor, Arizona State, Oklahoma State
On the bubble: UCF (5-5), Iowa State (5-5), TCU (5-5), West Virginia (5-5), Cincinnati (5-5), Kansas (4-6), Colorado (4-6), Kansas State (4-6)
American: 8 teams
Who’s in? Memphis, North Texas, USF, Tulsa, UAB, UTSA, East Carolina, FAU
On the bubble: Army (5-4), Tulane (5-5), Navy (3-6)
MAC: 5 teams
Who’s in? Toledo, Ohio, Western Michigan, Buffalo, Miami (OH)
On the bubble: Central Michigan (5-5), UMass (5-5)
Mountain West: 5 teams
Who’s in? New Mexico, North Dakota State, Air Force, Wyoming, UNLV
On the bubble: San Jose State (5-6), Nevada (4-6)
Sun Belt: 5 teams
Who’s in? Louisiana Tech, James Madison, Louisiana, Georgia Southern, Appalachian State
On the bubble: Georgia State (5-5), Marshall (5-5), South Alabama (5-5), Coastal Carolina (4-6), Arkansas State (4-6), Troy (4-6)
Pac-12: 2 teams
Who’s in? Boise State, Texas State
On the bubble: San Diego State (5-5), Oregon State (5-5), Fresno State (5-5), Utah State (4-6)
Conference USA: 2 teams
Who’s in? Liberty, Jacksonville State
On the bubble: Middle Tennessee (5-5), Delaware (5-5), Kennesaw State (4-6), Western Kentucky (4-6), Missouri State (4-6), FIU (4-6)
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.