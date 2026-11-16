ESPN and college football are an inseparable duo-- and the network (or, more accurately, its parent company, ABC) has spent plenty of money to forge that connection. But observers often have criticism of the self-dealing nature of the sport's biggest investor and its media partner being the same entity. Some recent comments during the Miami/Duke game brought that disagreement up to surface again.

While broadcasting the top-ranked Hurricanes' showdown with Duke, the competitive score of the Alabama/Vanderbilt game was mentioned. "That league, it is the NFL," said Bob Wischusen, who was broadcasting the ACC game with color analyst Louis Reddick. "It's amazing how often the games are in doubt when you don't think they should be in the SEC."

The comment struck some funny, as ESPN is frequently accused of not extending the same courtesy to the rough-and-tumble Big Ten, where 10-0 UCLA has been a massive surprise with Ohio State and Oregon each taking three losses so far on the season.

ESPN broadcasters during Miami-Duke game talking about how close Alabama-Vandy game is:



"That league, it is the NFL. It's amazing how often the games are in doubt when you don't think they should be."



Yes, let's gloss the SEC some more. But when Big Ten games are close, well... — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) November 14, 2026

Of course, the Big Ten's media deal is with FOX, so that channel broadcasts the league's biggest games each week-- and in fact, makes them the centerpiece of their college football coverage in much the same manner that ESPN focuses on the SEC.

Glenesk's criticism certainly struck a nerve with plenty of college football fans who chimed in to signal their agreement.

Comparing Vandy to a NFL team is demented lol — Sean (@Seanzqbf) November 15, 2026

It’s gross and transparent — Mac (@RyanMcC85016653) November 15, 2026

It’s gross and transparent — Mac (@RyanMcC85016653) November 15, 2026

Of course, ESPN is far from the only entity that takes a positive tone toward the competitiveness of the SEC. It's worth noting that the most recent incarnation of CFP rankings included no less than nine SEC teams in the top 22 of the Playoff rankings. On the other hand, the Big Ten had six teams in the Top 25, although as noted above, traditional powers Ohio State and Oregon seem likely to remain on the fringes of the Playoff picture.

Meanwhile, four SEC teams (Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee) are likely to earn spots in the College Football Playoff. UCLA and Indiana are the two Big Ten teams with likely Playoff resumes. SEC representation in the Playoff is likely to remain strong, although with the Big Ten claiming the last three CFP crowns, many are pushing back on the narrative of SEC superiority. Apparently, many of those pushing back were among the viewers from the Miami/Duke game.