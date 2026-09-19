Arkansas WR Early Leader for College Football’s Catch of the Year

Not much has gone right today or this young season for Arkansas, but one of its most promising wide receivers just came down with a highlight grab that could be the catch of the year when all is said and done.

Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall went airborne with timing running down in the first half against SEC champion Georgia, and hauled in a miraculous reception.

College football's catch of the year?

Chris Marshall with one of the best catches you will see this season pic.twitter.com/B7POLSuGeG — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 19, 2026

Georgia a big favorite against Arkansas

Not many people, including apparently the Arkansas fans themselves, thought that the home side Hogs had much of a chance against the Bulldogs in this Week 3 matchup, and so far that pessimism has been very richly rewarded.

Georgia didn’t need very long to go beast mode in its SEC opener, building a convincing 21-3 lead in the first half, a discrepancy that frankly doesn’t represent the real gulf of talent between these two conference foes on the same field.

Gunner Stockton picked up where he left off the last two weeks, rushing for 66 of Georgia’s total 166 rushing yards, and the Bulldog offense, hailed for its consistency more than its explosive power, is averaging a solid 7.2 yards per attempt on the ground.

Georgia’s defense has been customarily dominant, picking up four tackles for a loss.

Hogs need a reboot

Arkansas, coming off a 43-10 loss on the road against ranked Utah a week ago, went just 2 for 6 on third down in the first half while amassing 146 total yards and rushing for only 11 yards with a 1 yard per carry average on 11 attempts.

It’s not like many people expected Arkansas would take the SEC by storm in head coach Ryan Silverfield’s first season on the sideline replacing Sam Pittman, but Razorback fans did anticipate at least a team that would show signs of improvement.

Against the class of the SEC, that is yet to materialize. But they do have a wide receiver who is capable of making some highlight reel grabs.