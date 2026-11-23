More spots are opening on the college football coaching carousel, but there could be some even more notable programs looking for new coaches in the coming weeks. Lincoln Riley's future continues to be debated at USC.

Another season of the coaching carousel means that Riley is once again being linked to other college football vacancies. The same pattern has happened during previous offseasons only for Riley to remain at USC.

Yet, it remains to be seen whether USC could be looking to replace Riley if the Trojans fail to make the College Football Playoff. The ongoing rumors means that Riley could look to break up with USC before the program becomes impatient and aims to replace the Trojans head coach.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman labeled Riley as a "wild card" to potentially return to the Big 12 and take the TCU job after the Horned Frogs fired Sonny Dykes.

"The biggest wild card in this search: USC’s Lincoln Riley," Feldman wrote on Nov. 22. "He is a Texas native who won big in the Big 12 at Oklahoma. The 43-year-old has an impressive track record working with QBs.

"But his five-year run at USC has been underwhelming, so it’s worth asking if he’d like to re-shuffle the deck," Feldman continued.

"... The Trojans do have an impressive collection of freshmen to build around, which we suspect Riley wouldn’t want to leave behind. But does TCU brass make a run to see if he’d be interested?"

Lincoln Riley's Buyout Makes the USC Coach an Unlikely Firing Candidate

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley's contract and buyout likely means that the coach would need to break up with USC and not the other way around for there to be a change. Ahead of the current season, Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fisher projected that Riley's buyout is in the neighborhood of $50 million.

As a reminder, Riley signed a 10-year, $110 million contract with USC in 2021, per Fox Sports. It is hard to argue that TCU is a better job than USC.

Yet, if Riley is growing tired of being floated as a hot seat candidate, the coach could look for a fresh start.

Keep in mind, we are less than three years removed from TCU playing in the national championship game. The Horned Frogs may be trending towards the bottom of the Big 12 in recent seasons, but there is still plenty of appeal for coaches interested in a potential move to Fort Worth.

College Football Rumors: TCU May be Able to Hire a High-Profile Coach

Nov 21, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs mascot SuperFrog seen on the sideline during the second quarter against the Utah Utes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TCU has a storied history, and the Big 12 is wide open for the Horned Frogs' next head coach to potentially turn things around quickly in DFW. Feldman expects there to be plenty of quality coaches interested in the TCU opening.

“Great recruiting base that’s right in the (Dallas-Fort Worth) Metroplex," a college football source told Feldman regarding the appeal of the TCU head coaching gig.

"They’ve got some money, are in the Power 4 conference you can win, and less than five years ago (Dykes) had them playing in the national title game."