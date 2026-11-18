SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe USC coach Lincoln Riley wants to stay in Los Angeles, a striking read on a coach who signed a reported 10-year, $110 million contract when he left Oklahoma in 2021.

After USC’s 27-13 loss at Indiana ended its College Football Playoff hopes, Finebaum told Matt Barrie, “In spite of what he said after the game, I have a hard time believing Lincoln Riley even wants to stay there any longer.”

Why would Lincoln Riley leave USC?

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Finebaum pointed to a season of big wins followed by letdowns, including a 30-18 win over then-No. 2 Ohio State two weeks before the trip to Bloomington. “He’s had some moments of brilliance this year, but he manages to always follow that up with a loss,” Finebaum said. “The Riley era, you know, feels like it’s about to end quietly.”

Riley’s public answers point the other way. He insisted after the Indiana loss that “all of this will make it more sweet” when USC breaks through, and he told reporters in late October, “This is where I want to be.”

But the same October session included lines that support Finebaum’s read. Riley said, “I’ve had plenty of opportunities to leave,” and he noted that athletic director Jen Cohen is “not the AD I came here with and I’m not the head coach she hired.” A coach who feels fully backed by his boss doesn’t usually describe the relationship that way.

Lincoln Riley’s $110 million contract

USC is a private school and has never confirmed Riley’s terms. Still, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Riley entered this season with a buyout topping $80 million. Five years into the deal, the Trojans have no playoff trip or conference title to show for it.

Riley’s exit from Norman in 2021 showed he’ll move when a better situation opens. He went 55-10 with four Big 12 titles and three playoff trips at Oklahoma, and Baylor fired Dave Aranda on Oct. 25 to open a Big 12 job in Texas. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde already sent Riley to Baylor in a coaching domino exercise this year. A return to the league where he went 37-7 in conference games looks more appealing than another year of hot seat questions in the Big Ten.

What’s at stake against UCLA?

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Riley does have one high-profile defender. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti posted on X on Monday, “Lincoln Riley critics CLUELESS. Blind squirrel can see what he is building.”

The crosstown comparison won’t help Riley, though. UCLA is 10-0 in Bob Chesney’s first season after going 3-9 in 2025, and Finebaum believes the rivalry game will decide Riley’s fate. “Should he lose to UCLA, I can’t imagine him surviving,” he said.

USC hosts Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 21, then visits UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 28.