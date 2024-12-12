College football coaching carousel tracker: Who's in, who's out in 2025
We've moved into the latter phase of the 2024 college football season, that time when programs are looking to shore up their leadership into the early recruiting period and National Signing Day.
And hopefully correct the mistakes they've made up to now by trying to find an adequate replacement to set things right and build a brighter future.
Or unwittingly make the next and more expensive mistake they'll have to fix in the next few years around this time again.
Which schools are on that path as we approach the final act of the 2024 college football season?
Here's your look at the latest coaching buzz around the country.
College football coaching carousel tracker, rumors: Who's out, who's in
This post will be updated
Bill Belichick
Replaces Mack Brown at North Carolina
The biggest hire in the 2024-25 cycle, or perhaps any cycle in college football history. North Carolina is making a big investment and taking a huge chance in the 8-time Super Bowl champion, and in the sport becoming more like a semi-NFL, complete with a front office and $20 million NIL piggy bank.
-
Barry Odom
Replaces Ryan Walters at Purdue
Odom won 19 games over two seasons at UNLV, including consecutive appearances in the Mountain West Championship Game, although Boise State stood in his way both times.
-
Rich Rodriguez
Replaces Neal Brown at West Virginia
Country roads took Rich Rod back home for another shot at West Virginia, where he had the program on the verge of a BCS title game shot before an upset loss against rival Pitt.
What followed was a very tense exit as he departed for Michigan that included a legal battle with the school over the buyout in his contract.
He went 60-26 with the Mountaineers the first time and is 190-129-2 overall in his career.
-
Scott Frost
Replaces Gus Malzahn at UCF
Another possible redemption arc as Frost returns to UCF, which he led to an undefeated 13-0 mark during the 2017 season that included a bowl victory over No. 7 Auburn.
Frost tried his luck at Nebraska, his alma mater, but was just 16-31 at the school. Now we'll see if he's learned from that experience and can get his career and the Knights back on track.
-
Dan Mullen
Reported to replace Barry Odom at UNLV
Dan Mullen is back in college football after spending the last two seasons as an analyst for ESPN, having last coached at the collegiate level at Florida in 2021 before the program parted ways.
Mullen was 34-15 including a 21-14 mark against SEC opposition during his time with the Gators, after coaching Mississippi State for 9 years, going 69-46, including a 10-win outing in 2014.
-
Dowell Loggains
Replaces Shawn Clark at Appalachian State
Loggains brings more than a decade of NFL experience to the Mountaineers, working as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and called offense at South Carolina the last two seasons.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams