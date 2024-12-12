College Football HQ

College football coaching carousel tracker: Who's in, who's out in 2025

Where things stand in the annual college football coaching carousel as schools try to fix the mistakes they made up to now

College football coaching carousel 2025: Who's in, who's out?
We've moved into the latter phase of the 2024 college football season, that time when programs are looking to shore up their leadership into the early recruiting period and National Signing Day.

And hopefully correct the mistakes they've made up to now by trying to find an adequate replacement to set things right and build a brighter future.

Or unwittingly make the next and more expensive mistake they'll have to fix in the next few years around this time again.

Which schools are on that path as we approach the final act of the 2024 college football season?

Here's your look at the latest coaching buzz around the country.

College football coaching carousel tracker, rumors: Who's out, who's in

This post will be updated

Bill Belichick

Replaces Mack Brown at North Carolina

The biggest hire in the 2024-25 cycle, or perhaps any cycle in college football history. North Carolina is making a big investment and taking a huge chance in the 8-time Super Bowl champion, and in the sport becoming more like a semi-NFL, complete with a front office and $20 million NIL piggy bank.

-

Barry Odom

Replaces Ryan Walters at Purdue

Odom won 19 games over two seasons at UNLV, including consecutive appearances in the Mountain West Championship Game, although Boise State stood in his way both times.

-

Rich Rodriguez

Replaces Neal Brown at West Virginia

Country roads took Rich Rod back home for another shot at West Virginia, where he had the program on the verge of a BCS title game shot before an upset loss against rival Pitt.

What followed was a very tense exit as he departed for Michigan that included a legal battle with the school over the buyout in his contract.

He went 60-26 with the Mountaineers the first time and is 190-129-2 overall in his career.

-

Scott Frost

Replaces Gus Malzahn at UCF

Another possible redemption arc as Frost returns to UCF, which he led to an undefeated 13-0 mark during the 2017 season that included a bowl victory over No. 7 Auburn.

Frost tried his luck at Nebraska, his alma mater, but was just 16-31 at the school. Now we'll see if he's learned from that experience and can get his career and the Knights back on track.

-

Dan Mullen

Reported to replace Barry Odom at UNLV

Dan Mullen is back in college football after spending the last two seasons as an analyst for ESPN, having last coached at the collegiate level at Florida in 2021 before the program parted ways.

Mullen was 34-15 including a 21-14 mark against SEC opposition during his time with the Gators, after coaching Mississippi State for 9 years, going 69-46, including a 10-win outing in 2014.

-

Dowell Loggains

Replaces Shawn Clark at Appalachian State

Loggains brings more than a decade of NFL experience to the Mountaineers, working as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and called offense at South Carolina the last two seasons.

-

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

