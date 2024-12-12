College football coaching tracker: Who's in, who's out in 2025
We've moved into the latter phase of the 2024 college football season, that time when programs are looking to shore up their leadership into the early recruiting period and National Signing Day.
And hopefully correct the mistakes they've made up to now by trying to find an adequate replacement to set things right and build a brighter future.
Or unwittingly make the next and more expensive mistake they'll have to fix in the next few years around this time again.
Which schools are on that path as we approach the final act of the 2024 college football season?
Here's your look at the latest coaching buzz around the country.
This post will be updated
Michael Vick
Replaces Dawson Odums at Norfolk State
Yes, the former NFL quarterback and the league’s all-time leading rusher at the position is venturing into the head coaching world for the first time, set to become the next coach of the Norfolk State Spartans program.
Vick has no previous coaching experience, although he has indicated that he would compose a staff of experienced coaching veterans to help him build up the team.
Bill Belichick
Replaces Mack Brown at North Carolina
The biggest hire in the 2024-25 cycle, or perhaps any cycle in college football history. North Carolina is making a big investment and taking a huge chance in the 8-time Super Bowl champion, and in the sport becoming more like a semi-NFL, complete with a front office and $20 million NIL piggy bank.
Barry Odom
Replaces Ryan Walters at Purdue
Odom won 19 games over two seasons at UNLV, including consecutive appearances in the Mountain West Championship Game, although Boise State stood in his way both times.
Rich Rodriguez
Replaces Neal Brown at West Virginia
Country roads took Rich Rod back home for another shot at West Virginia, where he had the program on the verge of a BCS title game before an upset loss against rival Pitt.
What followed was a very tense exit as he departed for Michigan that included a legal battle with the school over the buyout in his contract.
He went 60-26 with the Mountaineers the first time, winning four Big East titles in seven years, and is 190-129-2 overall in his career.
Scott Frost
Replaces Gus Malzahn at UCF
Another possible redemption arc as Frost returns to UCF, which he led to an undefeated 13-0 mark during the 2017 season that included a bowl victory over No. 7 Auburn.
Frost tried his luck at Nebraska, his alma mater, but was just 16-31 at the school. Now we'll see if he's learned from that experience and can get his career and the Knights back on track.
Dan Mullen
Reported to replace Barry Odom at UNLV
Dan Mullen is back in college football after spending the last two seasons as an analyst for ESPN, having last coached at the collegiate level at Florida in 2021 before the program parted ways.
Mullen was 34-15 including a 21-14 mark against SEC opposition during his time with the Gators, after coaching Mississippi State for 9 years, going 69-46, including a 10-win outing in 2014.
Dowell Loggains
Replaces Shawn Clark at Appalachian State
Loggains brings more than a decade of NFL experience to the Mountaineers, working as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and called offense at South Carolina the last two seasons.
Charles Huff
Replacing Will Hall at Southern Miss
Huff and Marshall had been nearing a split for some time now, and the Golden Eagles were the main beneficiary, signing a coach that just won a Sun Belt championship.
Bronco Mendenhall
Replaces Blake Anderson at Utah State
Mendenhall went 99-43 and won two Mountain West titles at BYU before spending six seasons at Virginia and went 5-7 last season at New Mexico as he takes over the Aggies program after Blake Anderson was fired for cause.
Tim Albin
Replaces Biff Poggi at Charlotte
A notable hire heading into 2025, as Albin just won the MAC Championship Game at Ohio, where he won at least 10 games in three straight seasons and was 30-10 overall in that span.
Matt Entz
Replaces Jeff Tedford at Fresno State
Entz won two national championships in five seasons at FCS power North Dakota State, where he 60-11 overall before taking the linebackers coach position at USC, which gave him a path into the FBS.
Billy Napier
Retained at Florida
For a while there, Napier’s tenure at Florida appeared to be foreordained after a 4-5 start that included losses to four ranked teams, three of them being SEC competition.
But he and the Gators went on a little run to end the 2024 season, winning three straight games to finish 7-5 with signature wins against ranked opponents LSU and Ole Miss, in the latter case likely ending that team’s playoff hopes.
And that was against the toughest schedule in college football. Now, with a vote of confidence from the school and some recruiting gains, Napier enters 2025 on a stronger footing.
Mike Gundy
Retained at Oklahoma State
There was some concern as Gundy and his alma mater as the board of regents held a private meeting to discuss the football program after it finished 3-9 with an 0-8 mark in Big 12 play.
Both sides ultimately agreed to a restructured contract to keep Gundy with the Cowboys, but things have to improve quickly.
Kalani Sitake
Extended at BYU
BYU and Sitake agreed to a long-term contract extension that the school says will keep its coach on the sideline "well into the future" coming off a 10-2 showing, but just missing the Big 12 title game.
Sam Pittman
Retained at Arkansas
Pittman will be back for a sixth season with the Razorbacks after going 6-6 this past season, and after there were some questions around whether he was considering retirement, but those rumors were put to bed.
Still, his program is overseeing an exodus of outgoing transfers, and Pittman is just 29-31 with the school, entering the 2025 season on the proverbial hot seat.
