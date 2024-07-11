College football coach's candid recruiting remark: 'We're paying players'
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda didn't waste time explaining what it takes to be successful in the world of modern college football recruiting, and his own team's recent success on that front.
"We're paying players," Aranda told reporters at Big 12 Media Days.
Asked if it was that simple, Aranda replied: "Yes."
The mere suggestion of players getting money used to be the big no-no in college football, but since the implementation of the new rules around NIL, collectives and boosters are far less shy about giving recruits financial incentives to commit to their preferred schools, a new environment Aranda and others are happy to work in.
Baylor boosters have provided the football program with one of the larger NIL budgets among Big 12 schools, allowing the team to widen its recruiting reach.
Coming off a disappointing 3-9 season, Aranda is under some pressure to make things right just two full years after leading Baylor to a Big 12 league title and a Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss.
Since then, Baylor is just 9-16 overall and 6-12 in conference games, leading to speculation that Aranda is entering the 2024 football season on the proverbial hot seat.
In response, Aranda beefed up his recruiting efforts, leading Baylor to a No. 8 position in our current Big 12 football recruiting team rankings, with 15 commitments.
Four-star defensive lineman Kamauryn Morgan highlights Baylor's 2025 class, in addition to other four-star prospects like wide receiver Jacorey Watson and tailback Caden Knighten.
Injecting the football team with more NIL funds could end up being the difference between Aranda keeping his job at Baylor and not heading into the future.
