College football expansion: SEC, Big Ten eyeing North Carolina, Virginia, per insider
With talk of the Big Ten potentially kicking off another round of college football conference realignment, two current ACC schools could be in their sights, but the SEC may also be interested if it comes to that.
North Carolina and Virginia are both considered very attractive to the SEC and Big Ten in the event either could potentially add one or both of the schools, according to On3 Sports’ Brett McMurphy.
That revelation comes weeks after it was reported that North Carolina was aiming for a prospective move to the SEC in the years to come, and that the school may have the equivalent of a handshake agreement with the conference already in place.
And it follows notable speculation that leaders inside the Big Ten are considering further expansion to as many as 20 members in the future.
McMurphy revealed that he received a text message that claimed “North Carolina and Virginia will be highly contested between both conferences,” referring to the SEC and Big Ten.
“Where they end up, look, no one knows. It’s impossible to say, but I do really believe that they are the most attractive to both leagues,” McMurphy told On3 Sports.
Expansion rumors persist around the ACC
Rumors about ACC members looking to leave the conference have arisen in the months after the conference settled lawsuits brought against it by Florida State and Clemson, resulting in new terms for how the league will distribute money to its member schools in the future.
As part of that settlement, the exit fee to leave the ACC is scheduled to come down in the years to come, which could incentivize member schools to plan an exit at a cheaper price in search for a more profitable conference.
Naturally, the SEC and Big Ten would be the most attractive destinations in terms of their respective media deals.
If a school leaves the ACC in 2025-26, they would still owe the league a massive $165 million exit fee.
That figure drops to $147 million in 2026-27, then to $129 million in 2027-28, to $111 million in 2028-29, and to $93 million in 2029-30.
Industry experts contend the ACC should almost certainly remain intact through that time, but things could get more interesting starting in 2030, when the exit fee will shrink to $75 million.
That could lay the groundwork for another round of conference realignment in the future, and North Carolina and Virginia could be at the forefront.
--