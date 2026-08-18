College Football Fall Camp: Latest Updates on Top 5 QB Battles Head of 2026 Season

Alabama

The battle between uber-talented Keelon Russell and safer option Austin Mack looks to be going to the wire. College football analyst Josh Pate recently weighed in and says the battle remains too close to call. "I think they trust Austin Mack more," said Pate, but also acknowledged "I think Keelon Russell's ceiling is higher." With Kalen DeBoer feeling the heat, Russell seeing some early action seems almost certain, but no decisions have yet been made.

Florida

Mark the Gators down as another team where a down-to-the-wire battle looks to be occurring. Returnee Trammel Jones Jr. and incoming transfer Aaron Philo have new Gator head coach Jon Sumrall still weighing his options. "I like what both have done," Sumrall said after a recent Florida scrimmage. "Neither one is light years ahead of the other." Philo's comfort with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner's scheme from their time together at Georgia Tech could tilt the battle in his favor.

Iowa

The Hawkeyes are still keeping things under wraps, but a recent scrimmage may have provided some clarity. Jeremy Hecklinski drove the ball comfortably against a stout Iowa defense, passing for 205 yards and five touchdowns in a recent open practice. But veteran coach Kirk Ferentz wasn't ready to rule out Hank Brown, generally considered more of a game manager. Brown was 9 for 21 for 42 yards in the scrimmage mentioned above, and the public view is that Hecklinski's potential upside gives him an early leg up in this battle.

Tennessee

Tennessee QB Faizon Brandon could have a leg up in the Vols' QB Derby. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols have to bring in a new QB1 and indications are that a leader has emerged in that battle. True frosh Faizon Brandon could be the man with the advantage, as returnee George MacIntyre, considered the more experienced and safer option, seems to be falling behind. Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Brandon connected on some deep balls in a recent Tennessee scrimmage that made leave Heupel making a QB announcement sooner rather than later.

Arizona State

With four passers in the mix, Arizona State is narrowing in on its starting QB. Talented but inexperienced passers Jake Fette and Cameron Dyer, neither of whom has played college snaps yet, have been eliminated from the competition per Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham. This means it's down to Frenso State/Michigan transfer MIkey Keene and Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley. Both are experienced passers, and if one x-factor could be determinative, it may be the Boley, playing behind a porous line last season at Kentucky, could be a little bit more experienced as a scrambler. But time will tell.