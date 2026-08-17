Where Florida's Philo-Jones Jr. QB Battle Stands After Gators' First Scrimmage

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' quarterback battle between transfer Aaron Philo and returning backup Tramell Jones Jr. will continue after the team held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, head coach Jon Sumrall announced on Monday.

While neither has truly separated himself from the other, Sumrall did note the continued growth by the two.

"I like what both have done," Sumrall said. "Neither one is like just light years ahead of the other. They're both doing really good things."

Philo, who transferred after two seasons as Georgia Tech's backup, got most of the first-team reps in the scrimmage, completing a deep pass to fellow transfer Eric Singleton Jr. and throwing a touchdown pass to Bailey Stockton. He also threw an interception to Cormani McClain.

Jones Jr. played mostly with the second team but received snaps with the first team, as well, throwing for two touchdowns and no interceptions. However, Sumrall noted there were a couple of throws that could have been picked off.

"They’ve both earned what they are getting," Sumrall said of the split reps.

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo received most of the first-team reps in the scrimmage. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sumrall also noted that the depth-chart differences played a role in the performances, saying he has the coaches split quarterback stats based on which offensive unit they work with. The drop-off at certain positions on the defensive depth chart makes an impact and the offensive line continuing to work through different groupings had an impact.

"Sometimes, a guy just doesn’t get covered, it’s like, well OK I can make the throw," Sumrall quipped." Both the guys going with the ones and twos, it’s not driven towards either one. There’s challenges with going with the twos, too, because you may not have the full complement of the skill players around you, whatever it may be.

"... Usually when you go out with the first snap with the ones, usually you look out across and you’re like, OK, there’s Myles Graham, there’s Chiles, there’s Brendan Bett, there’s maybe McCloud or whoever, Jayden Woods. Yeah, like, that defense looks pretty good, and you know as you go down, it’s less daunting. And the throwing lanes of not just the pressure in front of you, the pocket, the throwing lanes against the ones are a little bit tighter."

Sumrall admitted that Philo was "way ahead" of Jones Jr. in spring due to his familiarity with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner's offense, but that Jones Jr. has continued to make significant progress this offseason.

Nonetheless, there's still improvement to be had.

"I think Tramell’s grown a ton," Sumrall said. "The biggest growth he’s got to continue to make is operating from the line of scrimmage, with shifts, motions, those kind of things. We can’t have a motion called and not bring a guy in motion. But he’s making plays. He’s very comfortable in the pocket, he’s got great energy, he’s got good touch on the football. When things are right, they’re right. He’s got a bright future. I’m fired up about him. I really am."

Florida quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. has made continual growth throughout the offseason. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Philo, meanwhile, continues to emerge as a leader. While turnovers have been a downside, including two in the spring game, Sumrall was quick to praise Philo for his ability to bounce back against the first-team defense. After McClain's interception, Philo answered with a touchdown pass to Stockton. He also had a deep touchdown dropped by Micah Mays.

"That was the most impressive thing to me of his scrimmage," Sumrall said. "Bad play, and then followed it up with really good football afterwards, and that’s the quarterback position. You’re going to throw a pick and the whole crowd’s going to boo, and what do you do next? That says a lot about you."

The Philo-Jones Jr. battle remains tight as Florida enters the back half of fall camp, with one final preseason scrimmage to be held this upcoming Saturday. Sumrall and Faulkner have both said that there is no timeline to name a starter, with Faulkner hinting at the beginning of camp that a rotation is possible.

Florida opens the season on Sept. 5 against FAU before hosting FCS Campbell on Sept. 12, giving both quarterbacks extended time to make their case to be the starter.

"I’m not going to sit here and say one guy is way ahead because they are both doing good work, but I do feel like we’re in the position where nobody is going to take the snap game one, snap one, because the other guy has done a poor job," Sumrall said. "It’s gonna be because he executed at a little bit of a higher level whoever it is and it’s not, but we’re at a place now where both guys are playing good football.”

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