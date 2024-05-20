College Football HQ

College football fan displays 500-plus helmet collection

A man in Kansas has collected over 500 helmets from around college football and the NFL.

James Parks

He has so many football helmets we couldn't fit them all in the picture
He has so many football helmets we couldn't fit them all in the picture /

There are collections, and then there are collections, and Kansas man Jerry Quickel boasts a stockpile of college football and NFL helmets that would put many museums to shame.

Quickel recently posted a picture to X/Twitter showing his lawn virtually covered with the helmets he has collected over the years, including those representing 129 of the FBS college football teams and all 32 NFL franchises.

That's right: the picture Quickel posted wasn't even of all his helmets. That pic is from two years ago, when his collection was merely at 400. By now, that number has swelled to 553 in total.

Fans of the various schools can take a closer look and they'll likely find their teams represented in the pile, especially the Kansas Jayhawks, which have several helmets displayed out in front.

Quickel's own favorite is "Salute to Service," a KU lid that pays tribute to the 1941 Jayhawks team.

Quickel, a former sales rep for Riddell sports equipment, said his love of football helmets came at an early age.

“I started collecting gumball helmets as a kid. The gum ball helmets went to Dairy Queen helmets. I’ve always been infatuated with helmets,” Quickel said, via Sports Collectors Digest.

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.