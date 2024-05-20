College football fan displays 500-plus helmet collection
There are collections, and then there are collections, and Kansas man Jerry Quickel boasts a stockpile of college football and NFL helmets that would put many museums to shame.
Quickel recently posted a picture to X/Twitter showing his lawn virtually covered with the helmets he has collected over the years, including those representing 129 of the FBS college football teams and all 32 NFL franchises.
That's right: the picture Quickel posted wasn't even of all his helmets. That pic is from two years ago, when his collection was merely at 400. By now, that number has swelled to 553 in total.
Fans of the various schools can take a closer look and they'll likely find their teams represented in the pile, especially the Kansas Jayhawks, which have several helmets displayed out in front.
Quickel's own favorite is "Salute to Service," a KU lid that pays tribute to the 1941 Jayhawks team.
Quickel, a former sales rep for Riddell sports equipment, said his love of football helmets came at an early age.
“I started collecting gumball helmets as a kid. The gum ball helmets went to Dairy Queen helmets. I’ve always been infatuated with helmets,” Quickel said, via Sports Collectors Digest.
