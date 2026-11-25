One of college football’s most promising young head coaches recently inked an extension with his current school, but that won’t stop bigger programs from taking an interest in the 2026 coaching cycle.

The next big name on the list appears to be Lance Taylor, as the current Western Michigan head coach has emerged as a potential candidate for the Maryland coaching vacancy in recent days, according to a report from 247Sports.

Lance Taylor to Maryland?

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While the Big Ten program is yet to make anything official, the current belief is that Taylor has emerged as a likely choice to replace Mike Locksley at the program.

If the Broncos coach eventually gets the nod, then the Terrapins would land a coach on the upswing and with a record of working alongside some of the sport’s best names.

Taylor has experience working alongside Nick Saban at his alma mater Alabama as a graduate assistant, in addition to a stint with David Shaw at Stanford, and with Scott Satterfield at Louisville.

The 45-year-old also worked on two NFL staffs, the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

What he’s done at Western Michigan

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Following a 4-8 debut with the Broncos program in the 2023 season, Taylor improved in his sophomore campaign, finishing with a 5-3 record in MAC play and going 6-7 overall.

The next two years would prove to be his most successful.

Taylor had his best season in 2025, completing a 10-4 overall record that included a 7-1 run in conference play, marking just the second time in program history that the Broncos won 10 games in a single season.

It also was the first time the school won both a conference championship and a bowl game in the same year. Western Michigan dominated Kennesaw State by a 41-6 count in the Myrtle Beach Bowl that postseason.

That resulted in the school rewarding Taylor with a new contract extension that took his salary over $1 million per year. His total contract value sits at $6.125 million, according to reports.

Taylor followed that with a 13-12 season-opening loss at Michigan that could have resulted in a win if officials didn’t give the Wolverines an extra second on the game clock, and is 8-4 through a dozen games with a 6-2 record in MAC play.

When does Maryland decide?

Other names are still involved in the Terrapins’ search process, including New Mexico head coach Jason Eck and most notably Brian Kelly.

But it sounds like the school is very near a decision.

Maryland is “ days away from a hire ,” and a decision is not imminent as they continue to speak with prospective candidates, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

(247)

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