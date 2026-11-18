Not long after a bombshell report emerged claiming that Urban Meyer was “seriously considering” a return to a college football head coaching position, the man himself has come out with a statement on those rumors.

That is fake news.

Urban Meyer speaks

“There is no truth to the Maryland rumors,” Meyer said bluntly, through the Triple Option podcast Instagram account.

That was the talk of college football across social media on Wednesday morning, when a 247Sports report went viral with information that Meyer was entertaining the possibility of taking the current head coaching vacancy at the Maryland football program.

But from the sound of it, it doesn’t appear Meyer will be making a return to the sideline. Or at least not to that sideline.

Meyer, Maryland have not spoken: report

Wednesday morning also saw another report on the Meyer-Maryland connection, or lack thereof.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed that Meyer has not interviewed for the Maryland job, and cited others in the know who revealed that he is not a candidate for the position, nor even spoken with the school “in any formal capacity.”

What the rumors claimed

Meyer hasn’t been seen on a football team’s sideline since that debacle with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And it was apparently his dissatisfaction with how that all ended that was the motivation for why he was interested in taking another job.

While he is “happy in his TV job,” Meyer “would like something to add a more positive page to the end of his resume” after what happened with the Jaguars, according to the original report.

Where does Maryland go from here?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Meyer may have taken himself out of the running to become the Terrapins’ next head coach, another former head man currently working in TV was in the conversation for the gig.

Former LSU and Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly revealed that he interviewed for the job at Maryland, but the initial 247 report claims he is not expected to take the position.

Memphis coach Charles Huff and Maryland interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim have also been floated as possible successors to Mike Locksley with the Terps.

The one thing we think we know? It won’t be Urban Meyer.